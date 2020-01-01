Menu

Hector MBAY

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Accounting and Tax Advisor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2008 - 2009 * Préparation des documents comptables pour un portefeuille de clients issus du secteur commercial, industriel, financier et institutionnel.

    * Preparation des documents fiscaux pour ces clients (déclarations des sociétés, des personnes physiques et TVA), et assurez le lien avec les administrations fiscales.

    * Dans le cadre d'une création d'entreprise préparation des dossiers nécessaires pour un enregistrement auprès des autorités fiscales.

    English

    • Financial and management accounting and preparation of periodic statements of account in order to facilitate the management of the company

    • Preparing corporate tax and personal tax returns and related tax requirements;

    • Setting up an accounting organisation and providing guidance on choosing the right tools in view of the company's situation and size, including VAT aspects;

