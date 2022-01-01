Hedi AMARA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
EDUCATION, TRAINING AND CERTIFICATIONS
2013 - 2014 French Metalworking Qualification Certificate Technician intervention in nuclear plant
2011 - 2013 BTEC higher national diploma electrotechnical in sandwich course, CFAI AFPM Lyon
2010 - 2011 one year BTEC higher national diploma
Industrial and maintenance engineering S1 validated, IUT Lyon 1
2008 - 2010 GNVQ advanced in electrotechnical, Alfred de Musset (Lyon)
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES – INTERNSHIPS
2014-in progress In charge of works and test operator distributed control system, AREVA NP
- Automatism (on-off control 900MW, logic control 1300MW)
- Electrical’s supervisor EPR 1600MW : german’s provider
- Modification distributed control : M2C
- Replacement steam generator 900MW, 1300MW (FOAK): supervise a team of 20 persons.
- Requalification test (reactor vessels, main fluid systems, …)
- System Instrumentation Process
2013 Mission temporary position, Schneider Electric: quality control
2011-2013 electrotechnical control, Alstom Grid: method technician
- Test’s circuit breaker high voltage
- Improve the characteristics: SF6 gas, materials,
Opening and closing speed
June 2006 Internships wiring in electrical industry, EREC Technologies, Vaulx-en-Velin
Mes compétences :
Contrôle qualité
Sûreté nucléaire
Orthographe
Electrotechnique
Football
Microsoft Office 2007
Communication
Natation
Mobilité internationale
Mobilité nationale
SAP Business Connector
SAP