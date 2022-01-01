Hedi AMARA

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND CERTIFICATIONS



2013 - 2014 French Metalworking Qualification Certificate Technician intervention in nuclear plant



2011 - 2013 BTEC higher national diploma electrotechnical in sandwich course, CFAI AFPM Lyon



2010 - 2011 one year BTEC higher national diploma

Industrial and maintenance engineering S1 validated, IUT Lyon 1



2008 - 2010 GNVQ advanced in electrotechnical, Alfred de Musset (Lyon)



PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES – INTERNSHIPS



2014-in progress In charge of works and test operator distributed control system, AREVA NP

- Automatism (on-off control 900MW, logic control 1300MW)

- Electrical’s supervisor EPR 1600MW : german’s provider

- Modification distributed control : M2C

- Replacement steam generator 900MW, 1300MW (FOAK): supervise a team of 20 persons.

- Requalification test (reactor vessels, main fluid systems, …)

- System Instrumentation Process



2013 Mission temporary position, Schneider Electric: quality control



2011-2013 electrotechnical control, Alstom Grid: method technician

- Test’s circuit breaker high voltage

- Improve the characteristics: SF6 gas, materials,

Opening and closing speed



June 2006 Internships wiring in electrical industry, EREC Technologies, Vaulx-en-Velin



Mes compétences :

Contrôle qualité

Sûreté nucléaire

Orthographe

Electrotechnique

Football

Microsoft Office 2007

Communication

Natation

Mobilité internationale

Mobilité nationale

SAP Business Connector

SAP