Menu

Hedi AMARA

Paris La Defense

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND CERTIFICATIONS

2013 - 2014 French Metalworking Qualification Certificate Technician intervention in nuclear plant

2011 - 2013 BTEC higher national diploma electrotechnical in sandwich course, CFAI AFPM Lyon

2010 - 2011 one year BTEC higher national diploma
Industrial and maintenance engineering S1 validated, IUT Lyon 1

2008 - 2010 GNVQ advanced in electrotechnical, Alfred de Musset (Lyon)

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES – INTERNSHIPS

2014-in progress In charge of works and test operator distributed control system, AREVA NP
- Automatism (on-off control 900MW, logic control 1300MW)
- Electrical’s supervisor EPR 1600MW : german’s provider
- Modification distributed control : M2C
- Replacement steam generator 900MW, 1300MW (FOAK): supervise a team of 20 persons.
- Requalification test (reactor vessels, main fluid systems, …)
- System Instrumentation Process

2013 Mission temporary position, Schneider Electric: quality control

2011-2013 electrotechnical control, Alstom Grid: method technician
- Test’s circuit breaker high voltage
- Improve the characteristics: SF6 gas, materials,
Opening and closing speed

June 2006 Internships wiring in electrical industry, EREC Technologies, Vaulx-en-Velin

Mes compétences :
Contrôle qualité
Sûreté nucléaire
Orthographe
Electrotechnique
Football
Microsoft Office 2007
Communication
Natation
Mobilité internationale
Mobilité nationale
SAP Business Connector
SAP

Entreprises

  • Areva - Chargé d'essai élementaire

    Paris La Defense 2014 - maintenant

  • AREVA Chalon-sur-Saône - Responsable d'activité

    2013 - maintenant en cours Chargé de travaux en contrôle commande électrique, AREVA NP
    - Automatismes (relayage 900MW, controbloc 1300MW) ;
    - Systèmes Instrumentation Process ;
    - Supervision électrique EPR 1600MW : fournisseurs allemands ;
    - Essai requalification (niveau cuve, grappe commande, circuits de
    sauvegardes, ...)
    - Modification contrôle commande : M2C
    Responsable d'activité électrique
    - Remplacement générateur de vapeur 900MW, 1300MW (TTS) :
    Supervision d'une équipe de 20 personnes.

  • Schneider Electric - Contrôleur qualité

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Mission contrat à durée déterminée, Schneider Electric :

  • Schneider Electric - Contrôleur qualité

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Mission contrat à durée déterminée, Schneider Electric :

  • ALSTOM GRID - Contrôleur technique

    2011 - 2013 Alternant contrôleur électrotechnique, Alstom Grid : Technicien méthodes

  • Alstom Grid - Technicien

    2011 - 2013 Alternants contrôleurs électrotechniques, Alstom Grid :

  • SOFRAPAIN - Agent de production & Manutentionnaire

    2010 - 2010 Mission en intérim Sofrapain,: Agent de production, Manutentionnaire

  • Restaurant Universitaire du CROUS - Stage

    2009 - 2009

  • Universitaire du CROUS - Stage

    2009 - 2009 Maintenances de tous les materiels industriels ainsi que des residences universitaires.

  • AREVA T&D - Monteur de disjoncteur haute tension

    2009 - 2009 Monteur de disjoncteur haute tension, AREVA T&D,

  • EREC technologies - Câbleur

    2006 - 2006 Câbleur en électricité industrielle, EREC Technologie,
    (1 mois)

  • erec technologies - Câbleur

    2006 - 2006 Câbleur en électricité industrielle, EREC Technologie, Vaulx-en-Velin

Formations

Réseau