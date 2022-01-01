Retail
Hélène BERNHARD
Hélène BERNHARD
PFAFFENHOFFEN
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Paie
Pleiades
Cegid
SAP R/3
Business Objects
Entreprises
Soprofen
- Responsable Paie et Administration du Personnel
2019 - maintenant
TRYBA
- Assistante ressources humaines
GUNDERSHOFFEN
2008 - 2019
Orsay GmbH
- HR assistant
2000 - 2008
Formations
Lycée René Cassin BTS CGO
Strasbourg
1998 - 2000
B.T.S
