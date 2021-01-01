Hervé NINGRE

Single Buoy Moorings
- Offshore Geotechnical Engineer
2007 - 2008Offshore Geotechnical Engineer at Single Buoy Moorings (Monaco)
SBM: international society specialised in engineering, supply, and offshore installation of most types of offshore terminals or related equipment.
Geotechnical studies of offshore foundations:
- Design of anchor points (driven piles, suction piles, anchors,...),
- Definition of offshore geotechnical and geophysical investigations survey,
- Design of offshore submarine facilities foundations.
Studies undertaken:
Floating (Production) Storage and Offloading units - Offshore foundations:
Design of anchor points of FPSO (Angola, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Portugal…)
Control of sheet piles design (FPSO port: Angola).
Géotec
- Geotechnical Engineer (Intern)
QUETIGNY2007 - 2007Geotechnical Engineer (Intern) at GEOTEC (Marseille, France)
Engineering and design society in the field of grounds, foundations, water and environment.
- Geotechnical studies (stability of fills and cuts, retaining wall,…)
- Monitoring and execution of investigations and in-situ tests.
Botte Fondations (Vinci)
- Construction Engineer (Intern)