Hervé NINGRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Géologie
Géotechnique
Ingénieur

Entreprises

  • EGIS Géotechnique - Design Engineer

    Toulouse (31000) 2009 - maintenant Geotechnical Design Engineer at EGIS Géotechnique (Grenoble, France).
    Geotechnical studies of infrastructures and earthwork:
    - Definition and monitoring of geotechnical and geophysical investigation campaigns,
    - Tunnel studies
    - Earthwork studies and design,
    - Foundations studies and design,
    - Settlement studies,
    - Design of soil improvement techniques,
    - Stability of fills and cuts studies,
    - Liquefaction analysis.

  • Alstom - Track Geotechnical Engineer

    Saint Ouen 2008 - 2009 Track Geotechnical Engineer at ALSTOM Transport Infrastructure (Paris, France)

    International society manages entire system transport taking in Infrastructures: design, production, installation alongside tracks.

    Geotechnical studies of tramway infrastructures:
    - Interfaces with other activities (civil engineering, catenary, third rail, signalling),
    - Tramway track design.


    Studies undertaken:
    - Tramway Al Safooh (Dubaï)
    - Tramway Constantine (Algeria)

  • Single Buoy Moorings - Offshore Geotechnical Engineer

    2007 - 2008 Offshore Geotechnical Engineer at Single Buoy Moorings (Monaco)

    SBM: international society specialised in engineering, supply, and offshore installation of most types of offshore terminals or related equipment.

    Geotechnical studies of offshore foundations:
    - Design of anchor points (driven piles, suction piles, anchors,...),
    - Definition of offshore geotechnical and geophysical investigations survey,
    - Design of offshore submarine facilities foundations.

    Studies undertaken:
    Floating (Production) Storage and Offloading units - Offshore foundations:
    Design of anchor points of FPSO (Angola, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Portugal…)
    Control of sheet piles design (FPSO port: Angola).

  • Géotec - Geotechnical Engineer (Intern)

    QUETIGNY 2007 - 2007 Geotechnical Engineer (Intern) at GEOTEC (Marseille, France)

    Engineering and design society in the field of grounds, foundations, water and environment.
    - Geotechnical studies (stability of fills and cuts, retaining wall,…)
    - Monitoring and execution of investigations and in-situ tests.

  • Botte Fondations (Vinci) - Construction Engineer (Intern)

    2006 - 2006 Construction Engineer (Intern) at Botte Fondations - VINCI (Marseille)

    Society specialised in special foundations: diaphragm wall, injection, anchors,…

    Organisation and quality on an injection worksite (Cannes, France).

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Géologie

    Nancy 2004 - 2007 Geotechnics

    Graduate of the E.N.S.G.: Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Géologie (Nancy), one of France’s leading engineering universities

  • Lycée Thiers

    Marseille 2002 - 2004 Biologie, Chimie, Physique, Maths, Science de la Terre

    Preparation for the competitive entrance examination to prestigious French engineering universities.

