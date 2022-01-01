Hichem BELMOULOUD

6 Months experience in Telecommunication sector, as Network supervision engineer, at Orascom Algeria, assigned the the operation and maintenance departement.



4.5 years working with Schlumberger mainly assigned on projects with the client TOTAL, on offshore drill ships (deep water), drilled several wells with Resistivity, acoustic, Geo-steering, nuclear, well placement, Formation Pressure tools and participated to some jobs with seismic tool.



1.5 year as Directional driller in deep water Angola, running different equipment on high profile 3D horizontal wells, Jetting, Motor, RSS tools (Push & point the bit).



North sea experience of almost 2 years, as Drilling engineer with Schlumberger in Norway, in charge of drilling equipment and trajectory planning for 2 platforms (Gullfaks A, B) involved in multisegment integration.



At the moment looking for opportunities in Canada



Mes compétences :

Directional Drilling

Drilling

Engineering

Well Control