Hichem MEDIMAGH
Hichem MEDIMAGH
TUNIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Y&S
- Manager
2018 - maintenant
TILTEX
- Directeur technique tiltex
2017 - 2017
Demco Knit Wear
- Directeur
2016 - 2017
VTL
- Manager
1996 - 2016
Société de confection Vtl
- Manager
1996 - 2016
Formations
ESITE
Epinal
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Adnene HAMZA
Angelo FENOHERY
Chawachi AYOUB
Fares CHERIF
Kamel BOURAKBA
Katell GOAVEC-MEVEL
Ramla JAMEL
Intel Corporation
Rania SALMI
Samuel ROBLIN
Sylvain NARDON