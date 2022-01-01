Menu

Hilaire BESSE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Pick & Pow - Co-founder

    2015 - maintenant Pick & Pow is a new crowd-empowering platform that highlights products from start-ups from all over the world.

    Based on the idea that start ups need visibility, feedback and boosted sales to grow, Pick & Pow redesigns the way to introduce products to people, giving them the opportunity to empower the products.
    Pick & Pow is also a resourceful innovation magazine which provides articles and videos about upcoming ideas and trends.

    What is Crowdempowering ? A way to empower a product by encouraging a large number of people to provide their opinion about it, to give it visibility and to boost its sale.

    What is our business model ? Through an affiliation model established with start-ups, we select and display the latest products introduced on the innovation market, offering a discount for each of them.

    How we redesign the way to introduce products to people ? We use our "credit of time" concept : each product has a limited time on our website, shown through a countdown. When you share a product within social networks or simply visit its web, we will add extra hours to its life countdown.

    If you are a startup or if you have any question, please feel free to send us a message at contact@pickandpow.com

    If you are interested in the project, you can take a look at : www.pickandpow.com

  • Cabinet IENA - Consultant

    Puteaux 2013 - 2014 Conseil auprès des directions financières / CFO Advisory :

    - Missions métier Finance (Réduction des délais de clôture, transformation de reporting, cadrage et définition de roadmap...)
    - Accompagnement sur des projets autour du SI Financier

    Compétences clés

    - AMOA
    - Elaboration de schémas directeurs et feuilles de routes
    - PMO
    - Organisation et refonte de processus

  • FM Média - Chef de projet

    Wissous 2012 - 2012 - Gestion de la partie boutique de l'exposition photographique d'AHAE au Jardin des Tuileries du 26 juin au 26 août.

    - Gestion de stock.

    - Etablissement d’études de marchés et création d’un système de comptabilité journalière.

    - Recrutement de vingt vendeurs et établissement de leurs contrats et salaires.

    - Démarchages et Négociations fournisseurs et prestataires.

    - Responsable vendeur dans la boutique durant le mois

  • Altigliss - Responsable commission évènement, pôle animation

    2011 - 2013 - Co organisation de la plus grande compétition étudiante de ski et snowboard d'Europe, le "GEM Altigliss Challenge"
    - Gestion complète de plus de 1000 participants pendant une semaine à Val d'Isère.
    - Organisation d'une compétition originale du "GEM Altigliss Challenge", le "Challenge Village"
    - Organisation d'un concert public sur le village de Val d'Isère

  • HSBC - Assistant Archivage

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Analyse de données clients dans le service « Back office »
    - Mise à jour et trie d’archives.

  • The blue bird - Serveur

    2010 - 2010

