Hilaire BESSE

-
Pick & Pow
- Co-founder
2015 - maintenant
Pick & Pow is a new crowd-empowering platform that highlights products from start-ups from all over the world.
Based on the idea that start ups need visibility, feedback and boosted sales to grow, Pick & Pow redesigns the way to introduce products to people, giving them the opportunity to empower the products.
Pick & Pow is also a resourceful innovation magazine which provides articles and videos about upcoming ideas and trends.
What is Crowdempowering ? A way to empower a product by encouraging a large number of people to provide their opinion about it, to give it visibility and to boost its sale.
What is our business model ? Through an affiliation model established with start-ups, we select and display the latest products introduced on the innovation market, offering a discount for each of them.
How we redesign the way to introduce products to people ? We use our "credit of time" concept : each product has a limited time on our website, shown through a countdown. When you share a product within social networks or simply visit its web, we will add extra hours to its life countdown.
If you are a startup or if you have any question, please feel free to send us a message at contact@pickandpow.com
If you are interested in the project, you can take a look at : www.pickandpow.com
-
Cabinet IENA
- Consultant
Puteaux
2013 - 2014
Conseil auprès des directions financières / CFO Advisory :
- Missions métier Finance (Réduction des délais de clôture, transformation de reporting, cadrage et définition de roadmap...)
- Accompagnement sur des projets autour du SI Financier
Compétences clés
- AMOA
- Elaboration de schémas directeurs et feuilles de routes
- PMO
- Organisation et refonte de processus
-
FM Média
- Chef de projet
Wissous
2012 - 2012
- Gestion de la partie boutique de l'exposition photographique d'AHAE au Jardin des Tuileries du 26 juin au 26 août.
- Gestion de stock.
- Etablissement d’études de marchés et création d’un système de comptabilité journalière.
- Recrutement de vingt vendeurs et établissement de leurs contrats et salaires.
- Démarchages et Négociations fournisseurs et prestataires.
- Responsable vendeur dans la boutique durant le mois
-
Altigliss
- Responsable commission évènement, pôle animation
2011 - 2013
- Co organisation de la plus grande compétition étudiante de ski et snowboard d'Europe, le "GEM Altigliss Challenge"
- Gestion complète de plus de 1000 participants pendant une semaine à Val d'Isère.
- Organisation d'une compétition originale du "GEM Altigliss Challenge", le "Challenge Village"
- Organisation d'un concert public sur le village de Val d'Isère
-
HSBC
- Assistant Archivage
Paris
2011 - 2011
- Analyse de données clients dans le service « Back office »
- Mise à jour et trie d’archives.
-
The blue bird
- Serveur
2010 - 2010