Isabelle NEDEY

Rueil-Malmaison cedex2009 - 2009* Recruitment: manages the complete recruiting process for marketing, medical and office support (executive assistant and finance) positions for up to key manager levels. Identifies needs, sources qualified candidates, screens resumes, interviews and assesses candidates, and actively participates in hiring decision. Proactively identifies appropriate internal and external sources. Managing the internal posting, cross-divisional brokering, advertisements, internet, contingency search firms, agencies in a timely and cost effective manner. Facilitates candidate debriefing. Collects feedback from all interviewers. Works with hiring manager and generalist to develop salary offers, extends verbal offers and sends written offer letters to candidates.
* Staffing: oversees a well-run staffing process. Ensures interview team roles and expectations are clear, that jobs are posted properly, interview packets are distributed, interviews are scheduled, and other process logistics are managed well.
HAYS Ile de France
- Manager - Division Ressources Humaines
2004 - 2009FROM SEPTEMBER 2004 TO JANUARY 2009: HAYS PLC
NOV 05 - JAN 09: HAYS FRANCE – 480 employees – Human Ressources Department – I participated in the expansion of the HR division of Hays France in bringing new business (small, middle-sized and major companies), settling a strategic area for the HR team according to the market needs and forecasts.
- MANAGER HR DEPARTMENT
* Recruitment : dealt with recruitment assignments specialised in HR positions (middle and top managers: recruitment officers, HR generalists, HR directors...): average of 55 recruitment per year, clients' briefing, writing job descriptions and adds, searching and selecting of potential candidates, phone and face to face candidates interviews (approx. 12 per week), presentation to the client up to salary negotiation.
* Business Development: participated to the developement of the business, built and maintained clients relationship, advised clients and developed repeat business for both French and International companies – clients portfolio includes Disneyland, General Electric, Natixis, Derichebourg, Poweo... Negotiated contracts.
* Marketing: created targeted mailings/e-mailings.
* Organization: participated events' organisations such as Employment Fairs, breakfast ... .
* Management: 4 consutlants (integration, training, coaching and developping my team).
=> Achievements: participating to the oustanding development of the HR team, personal turnover increasing (2006: 211400€ - 2007: 372000€), participating to a salary survey specialising in the HR field. Appointed « Best Consultant » of the HR Division in 2006 & 2008.
SEPT 04 to NOV 05 : HAYS UNITED KINGDOM - Maidstone – Kent – UK
- RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT
Specialised in Office Support (recruiting PAs, Office Managers, Secretaries, Assistants ...)
JAN 01 - FEB 03: ADEXIS/DBAO - Executive Search Company specialized in Eastern European countries – 21 employees - Paris
- EXECUTIVE SEARCH OFFICER
* Identification: targeted companies and potential candidate identification (engineers, sales, marketing ...)
* Direct approach: direct candidate approach (in the industrial, consumer products, retail and luxury sectors)
* Interview: Candidates phone interviews (evaluated each candidates personality and skills)