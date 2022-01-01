Menu

Jamal EL BIYADI

Paris

En résumé

I'm responsable for selling and delivering Custom Development Projects for SAP's clients in Switzerland.

My main tasks are revenue growing and P&L for Custom Development business and developing the Go-To-Market strategy

I have worked as a Project/Program manager, a Business Senior Consultant (SCM, SALES) and a SAP implementation expert with business devlopment experience.

I completed 6 full life cycle SAP roll-out projects with business process reengineering and change management on international level

Air Liquide, Peugeot, Sodexo, Bel group, LVMH, French Ministries, Alstom, Bombardier.
Abroad experience (Western and Central Europe, Canada, Asia)

Languages: French, English, Arabic

Mes compétences :
Communication
ERP
Conseil
Système d'information
Marketing
Management
Vente
Développement commercial
SAP
Achats
Logistique

Entreprises

  • SAP AG - Engagement Manager Custom Development for Switzerland

    Paris 2012 - maintenant  Responsible for maximizing and growing Custom Development business (covering all Custom
    Development solutions and services) in Switzerland / other Market Units in Cluster DACH
     Accountable for Revenue Budget and P&L for Custom Development business
     Responsible for developing a Go-To-Market strategy
    Work in a close alignment with the Switzerland Sales/Consulting team
     Responsible for Governance (approval process, risk management and compliance)
     Responsible for all Custom Development related escalations in Switzerland
     Management of C-level relationship with customers

  • Capgemini - Bid manager and Business developer

    SURESNES 2010 - maintenant Business developer and Bid Manager (14 consultants) for middle size projects (2M - 30M EUR)

  • LVMH Group for Capgemini - Asia Pacific region project leader

    2009 - 2010 Project SCORE: Global logistics flows optimisation and planning process improvement, International and multicultural team, scope US, Europe and Pacific Asia SAP APO and ECC, 200 users based in Singapore

    ** Present and support the business process improvement to the different countries and get their sponsoring: logistics network review, forecast improvement, stock optimisation …
    ** Follow the project budget and coordinate the solution implementation APO and MM SD FI CO: customising, integration …
    ** Build the project planning and ensure the execution of the different tasks with the local and then central management
    ** Propose and validate the communication strategy and support the process changes for finance and logistics.
    ** Guarantee a successful go-live for the planning and sales forecasts tool and the finance and logistics execution tool

  • Fromageries BEL Group for Capgemini - Manufacturing & Purchasing Leader

    2006 - 2009 Project PACE: Business processes & reporting harmonisation within SAP
    Netherlands, France and Central Europe Roll-out (3 diffrents projects)

    ** Gap analysis of the core model solution with respect to the local requirements for the manufacturing and planning streams
    ** Solution SAP PP & MM customising and tests: integration, acceptance and non-regression.
    ** Business and solution cutover plan design and follow-up with the local management and the external partners for a successful go-live.
    ** Purchasing and manufacturing process adaptation to the EURO currency for Slovakia.
    ** On-site Logistics users post-go live support for Poland.

  • Sodexo alliance Group for Capgemini France - Logistics SAP MM-SRM consultant

    2005 - 2006 Project Click n’ Buy: Procurement, stock and vendor negotiation tool Multicultural team, implementation in Germany & Netherlands, SAP MM SRM, 500 users, based in Paris, Frankfurt and Rotterdam

    ** Core solution blueprint finalization: business workshops, writing of specifications, cost analysis and arbitration …
    ** Solution realisation : functional customizing, development Indian team follow-up, integration and user tests …
    ** Change management actions based on the new procurement group strategy.
    ** Cut-over plan follow up and user support , successful German and Dutch implementation

  • PEUGEOT-CITROEN Group for Sylis France - Business support consultant of the business experts Peugeot center

    2005 - 2005 Project TANGO: Purchasing tools harmonization and business reporting optimization: French spoken project, business experts and IT consultants, SAP MM, BW / SEM, 5000 users

    ** Collecting, analyzing and formalizing the functional needs of the purchasing departments
    ** Feasibility and relevance studies for the evolutions requested: costs, timeframe, priorities...
    ** Functional support on monitoring the anomalies solving on collaboration with the technical team

  • Air Liquide - Logistics project team member

    Paris 2004 - 2004 OPERA project: European business convergence project based on a central information system: English spoken project, international and multicultural team, scope whole world, SAP MM, SD, PP, PM, FI, CO, 1000 users.

    ** Define the business solution for unit management units with the end users and the external partners.
    ** Design the functional solution on SAP purchasing, sales and maintenance and validate it with finance and controlling teams
    ** Manage the solution validation and non-regression tests for the whole process from MRP, restocking, to the client billing
    ** Define the Finance and Control stock balancing procedure

Formations

  • University Of Le Havre

    2001 - 2004 Master of international Logistics

