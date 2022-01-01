Jamal EL BIYADI

I'm responsable for selling and delivering Custom Development Projects for SAP's clients in Switzerland.
My main tasks are revenue growing and P&L for Custom Development business and developing the Go-To-Market strategy
I have worked as a Project/Program manager, a Business Senior Consultant (SCM, SALES) and a SAP implementation expert with business devlopment experience.
I completed 6 full life cycle SAP roll-out projects with business process reengineering and change management on international level
Air Liquide, Peugeot, Sodexo, Bel group, LVMH, French Ministries, Alstom, Bombardier.
Abroad experience (Western and Central Europe, Canada, Asia)
Languages: French, English, Arabic
Mes compétences :
Communication
ERP
Conseil
Système d'information
Marketing
Management
Vente
Développement commercial
SAP
Achats
Logistique