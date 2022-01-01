Jamal EL BIYADI

I'm responsable for selling and delivering Custom Development Projects for SAP's clients in Switzerland.



My main tasks are revenue growing and P&L for Custom Development business and developing the Go-To-Market strategy



I have worked as a Project/Program manager, a Business Senior Consultant (SCM, SALES) and a SAP implementation expert with business devlopment experience.



I completed 6 full life cycle SAP roll-out projects with business process reengineering and change management on international level



Air Liquide, Peugeot, Sodexo, Bel group, LVMH, French Ministries, Alstom, Bombardier.

Abroad experience (Western and Central Europe, Canada, Asia)



Languages: French, English, Arabic



Mes compétences :

Communication

ERP

Conseil

Système d'information

Marketing

Management

Vente

Développement commercial

SAP

Achats

Logistique