Menu

Jean-François CHIANETTA

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AugmenteDev - Fondateur

    2011 - maintenant

  • Coventor - Ingénieur développement. logiciel

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Faculté Polytechnique De Mons (Mons)

    Mons 2001 - 2006 Mecanical Engineering

  • Centre Scolaire Saint Stanislas (Mons)

    Mons 1994 - 2001

Réseau