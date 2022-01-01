Jean-François PALY

-
Marlborough Vintners
- Supervisor
2015 - maintenant
-
Lourensford estate
- Press supervisor - Cellar Assistant
2015 - 2015
-
Merryvale Vineyards
- Cellar Assistant
2014 - 2014
-
Château Angélus
- Assistant
2013 - 2013
In order to obtain my Oenology diploma, during my internship period I had to implant a co-
inoculation experiment in the purpose to improve wines malolactic fermentation. My responsibility was
to establish the protocol, to control the fermentation monitor (also alcoholic and malolactic) and all the
necessary analyses, but also to take care of winemaking.
Secondly I was involved as assistant winemaker in 3 different cellars belonging to the same
owner (Château Angelus, Carillon, and the co-ownership Chateau Bellevue). In these 3 cellars, I worked
under the winemaker supervising and my duties concerned: maturities controls (densities, pH, acidity,
berries degustation), grape reception/machines adjustments, pre-fermentation operations (sulphur and
dry ice addition for cold macerations - a innovating technique used in Bordeaux region). Other
responsibilities: yeast inoculation, must/wine operations: pigeage, pump overs, delastage (pumping up),
wine transfers, devatting, pressing, barreling, and sanitizing procedures.
During this period, I had the occasion to pursue winemaking consulting with Mr. Debouard de
Laforest in the region of Medoc. I assisted him taking the decision starting the grape harvest fallowed by
winemaking planning in function of grape quality in the different wineries we visited.
-
Earl Chantepierre
- Worker & Assistant Viticulturist
2013 - maintenant
As Chantepierre is my Family Estate which for I started to work since a young age, in the present
here I have all the trust to take decisions or to act as a team manager when is needed. My main
responsibilities in the vineyard focused on: soil working techniques (soil aeration/plowing and weed
management), vine phenology observations and diseases management in order to decide and perform
the chemicals treatments; canopy management (budding, leafing, trimming...); plots controls and
equipment maintenance.
-
ENIGMA Society
- Technicien
2012 - 2012
The main purpose of my internship was to realize an experimentation to compare two different
modalities of pests control in the vineyard. We compared the reasonable protection with biologic
protection (experimental protocol implementation); we analyzed samples of fauna before and after
treatments (on the leaf, on the soil) in order to identify all the benefic and destructive species. I
.
-
LES VIGNERONS DE TAVEL
- Cellar hand
TAVEL
2011 - 2011
Temporary worker - In charge of flotation and cellar hand -
les Vignerons de
Cave les Vignerons de Tavel is a cooperative cellar producing 30 000 hl of wine (85% rosé wine
in Tavel Appellation, 10% red wine and 5% white wine in Lirac and Cotes du Rhone Appellation). The
winery is famous for rosé production as Tavel is the only French appellation producing 100% of rosé
wines, historically known as `'the first rosé of France''. The particularity of Tavel is that the wine is
obtained by an ancestral maceration technique; the juice is macerated during 24-48h with skins to
extract color and aromas.
During this harvest I was in charge of flotation sector (it was the first time that the cellar used
this process), 90% of the rosé and a small portion of white juice was floated before fermentation. My
other responsibilities included: juice movement and general cellar work (yeast inoculation, pump over,
wine tastings, and equipment maintenance).
-
Earl Chantepierre
- Worker & Assistant Viticulturist
2011 - 2011
I had the same responsibilities like in 2013 as I was working for the same estate. As a plus, after
the vine-growing season was over (December), I also realized the pruning in the vineyard (pruning
system: Royat Cordon and Gobelet) and soil fertilization.
-
Palivos Estate
- Worker & Assistant
2010 - 2010
As winemaker assistant, I did maturities controls in the vineyard (densities, pH, Acidity, berries
tasting) and I worked with three different wine types (red in majority but also white and rosé) and
before starting harvest I participated at bottling. I participated in grapes reception (machines
adjustments); for the white wine I worked on the flotation machine and all my other responsibilities
included all juice/wine operations as yeast inoculation, fermentation monitors and laboratory analysis,
pump overs, racking, pressing and blending.
To complete my experience I was also able to work in the wine selling room (wine tastings and events).
-
ENIGMA Society
- Technicien
2010 - 2010
During this training course I performed experimentation in Viticulture: study of auxiliaries
fauna in a reasonable estate protection, this estate has 80 hectares with 3 different terroir and 9
different grapes variety.
My duty was to establish the experimental protocol, realize fauna samples on the leaf and
species identification. With these results I created the estate cartography with all fauna in function of
grape variety and terroir. The intern trials (tests with the news actives molecules) were made on
vineyard but also vegetables and fruit tree.
-
La viti de Beaune
- Winemaking
2009 - 2009
France
For my first harvest I experienced the Burgundy winemaking, with Chardonnay and Pinot noir
in the cellar belonging to the university where I was studying. I participated to the receipt of grapes,
basics analyzes (densities, temperatures), yeast inoculation, pump over and pigeage. After this
experience I started my technical degree studies (Oenology and Viticulture).
-
Earl Chantepierre
- Temporary worker & Viticulturist
2007 - 2009
Starting 2007 I could it be recognized as a seasonal worker on my estate and I started to take
responsibilities in different tasks; little by little I learned how to drive a tractor and run other
equipment's; I was trained and I participated in all mechanical jobs (soil working technics, chemicals
treatments, trimming, Mechanic shovel); canopy management (budding, leafing); plots controls,
machinery maintenance.