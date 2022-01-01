My name is Jean-François PALY, I am a winemaker coming from France.

I finished my master degree in Oenology in June 2014.

I am passionate by wines culture and the vines. I have the chance to be born in a vine grower family in Tavel (France).

I have 7 vintages of experience in wineries and a long time of experience in vineyards.



Mes compétences :

Equipment maintenance

Canopy management

Machinery maintenance

Laboratory analysis

Experimental protocol implementation

Diseases management

Informatique

Winemaking