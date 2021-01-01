Jean-Luc BLAKIMÉ

-
SIXENSE (Vinci Group)
- Business Development Middle East
2017 - maintenant
SIXENSE is a group of world-class excellence in digital services and solutions specializing in infrastructure, soil and the environment in order to understand, analyze, anticipate and optimize our client’s investments.
- Challenges: Construction project management, Asset management, Risk management
- Markets: Building, Facilities, Transportation, Water, Energy, Oil&Gas, Environment, Mining.
- Areas of Expertise: Digital, Engineering, Technologies.
- 600+ people / 20 countries
http://www.sixense-group.com/en/
-
CIRA [FFMI Group]
- Business development Manager
2015 - 2017
The CIRA company has been founded in 1985 under the impulse of major national contracting companies such as SPIE TRINDEL, CGEE, SNEF, SAUNIER DUVAL, CLEMESSY and GTME.
Initialy specialized in static and dynamic tuning of instruments CIRA quickly developed methods and equipments necessary to perform complete loop checks.
As of 1995 CIRA opens internationally and exports its know how in terms of works supervision and process/instrument tuning.
Today, our superintendants, instrument supervisors, instrumentation technicians assist, TOTAL and its subsidiaries, SAIPEM, TECHNIP, BECHTEL, CEGELEC, INEO, SPIE, GTIE, SNEF on all five continents.
My aim is to improve our activities in the Gulf countries by taking part in new Energy and industry projects with our skillfull team of engineers based in south of France in our HQ.
Prospection of the local actors of the market.
Building a brand notoriety to the Oil & Gas and Energy actor.
Setting up projects quotations for the Instrumentation operations
Handling the Pre Commissioning, Commissioning, and Loop Tuning projects.
-
T'nB
- Business Development Manager
2015 - 2017
For over 20 years, T'nB has been designing, manufacturing and commercializing products that are established in the daily lives of millions of consumers.
-Audiovideo
-InCar
-Mobile Phones
-Multimedia
-Tablet
-
Imed
- Country Manager
Marseille
2015 - 2017
My mission is to help the development of French companies willing to reach the EAU market or to boost their marketshare by:
- Identifying and approaching new distributors / clients.
- Acting as a brand ambassador to promote their products.
- Achieving market studies.
- Setting up and follow a commercial strategy with the companies.
-
Gaston Mille
- Brand Ambassador
2015 - 2017
Well-known for its expertise in safety footwear manufacturing, GASTON MILLE offers a wide choice of stitched, cemented and injected shoes. The factory and head office have been based in Courthezon, in the south of France, for over a century. Certified to ISO 9001, MILLE SAS company is proud to perpetuate a traditional workforce through the marketing of its safety shoes, in France and abroad.
My aim is to represent and promote the brand trhough the UAE in the Oil & Gas industry.
-
Entrepose Contracting
- Business Manager Oil & Gas Commissioning
Colombes
2013 - 2015
Développement commercial du pole d'activité Commissioning au sein du groupe Entrepose.
Création et développement de la division Assistance Technique en appui aux projets du groupe.
Management de la Business Unit et recrutement du personnel.
Suivi et gestion des missions du personnel sur site.
Nos projets s'étendent de l'Europe à l'Asie sans oublier l'Afrique ou le Moyen Orient.
ENTREPOSE est un groupe spécialisé dans la conception et la réalisation de projets industriels complexes dans les domaines du pétrole et du gaz et plus généralement de l’énergie et l’environnement.
Depuis la réalisation de solutions de transport et de stockage jusqu’à la livraison de projets clés en main, le Groupe développe des compétences de maîtrise d’œuvre et de gestion de projets en environnement sensible.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Ingénieur d'affaires: Power Plant et Oil & Gas - Business engineer: Power Plant and Oil & Gas
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2012 - 2013
Au sein de Vulcain Ingénierie, j'occupe la fonction d'ingénieur d'affaires. Ce poste se décompose sous plusieurs aspects:
COMMERCIAL
• Prospection de comptes clients
• Gestion et développement d’un portefeuille comptes appartenant au domaine de l'énergie.
• Etudes, Mise en oeuvre, Négociation et conclusion de la vente de prestations intellectuelles à forte valeur ajoutée technique
• Elaboration et administration de contrats cadres et de référencement
• Réponse à des appels d'offres et rédaction de dossiers de qualification
MANAGEMENT
• Encadrement, gestion (Technique et financière), management de consultants en France ou à l'export.
RECRUTEMENT / RH
• Mise en œuvre de partenariats avec les écoles d’ingénieurs et de commerce
• Recherche de candidats en adéquation technique et humaine avec la structure en place
• Entretiens d'embauche des nouveaux collaborateurs (internes et consultants)
• Signature de contrats de travail
• Gestion de carrière
-
National Cheng Kung University - PEACE LAB
- R&D - Stirling engine conception
2011 - 2011
Conception d’un prototype de moteur Stirling de type alpha sous CATIA V5R19
Étude de l'existant, calcul et dimensionnement des composants.
Étude et choix des matériaux et des joints d'étanchéité.
Modélisation et simulation en 3D.
Traduction du site chinois de NCKU en anglais et design d'une nouvelle architecture du site.
-
Rotam Laboratories (Istanbul)
- Assistant chef de projet - Project manager assistant
2010 - 2010
Conception d’un drone hexacoptère multi-tâches avec l’aide des ingénieurs de Rotam à Istanbul.
Gestion des couts, délais et suivi de la réalisation du projet.
Encadrement d'un groupe de 4 ingénieurs.
Réalisation de fiches de suivi, mise en place de réunions et reporting a l'équipe pilote.
-
Pima Air & Space museum
- Repair Crew
2009 - 2009
Restauration d’un chasseur Tornado dans le comté de Pima, Arizona.