Jean-Michel MARTINEZ

Mes compétences :
CEO
Services
Manager
Directeur général
Chef d'entreprise
Project Management
Entreprises
Meridiam
- Senior Investment Director
2012 - maintenant
EUROTOLL - Abertis Group of companies - Paris (Fr)
- Chairman - CEO
2005 - 2012Management of a company subsidiary of SANEF,
Main activity: ETC(electronic toll collection)and mobilty services and products:
B to C activities: 400 000 clients subscribers – 460 000 Transponders; 350 m€ of toll invoiced;
B to B activities: 19 000 companies -110 000 Transponders - 480 m€ of toll invoiced.
SANEF - Paris (Fr)
- MARKETING AND SALES MANAGER
2003 - 2005Management of sales and Marketing operations in ETC products:
B to C (liber-t product)and B to B activities(caplis card for transport and logistic companies.
Development business activities on service areas:
60 motorway service stations. Around 300 m€ of sales in shops, hotels, restaurants and service stations.
TRANSROUTE INTERNATIONAL-Subsidiary of CDC group - Paris (Fr)
- CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
2000 - 2003Transroute International had a strong development during this period in setting up O&M companies operating and maintaining world-wide roads, bridges, tunnels.
Transroute International has set up two new companies in 2001 and has started operations successfully in four countries (Portugal, Greece, Poland and Australia).
Key figures in 2002: I was in charge of maximising the total income of Transroute International’ subsidiaries (9) which was around 40 M€; operating 365 km of motorways with 800 members of staff,
TRANSROUTE INTERNATIONAL Budapest (HU)
- GENERAL MANAGER
1996 - 2000Management of Operations: 6 managers / 5 supervisors
Set up and management of a motorway operation and maintenance company in Hungary (M1/M15).150 members of staff,.
Finance/Reporting/Commercial
Responsible to the board of Directors for the level of profit.
HAYS LOGISTICS S.A. subsidiary of HAYS PLC (U.K.) Paris (Fr)
- Projects MANAGER
1992 - 1996Management and co-ordination of organisational projects (transports-warehouse-Information Technologies) in logistics mainly for retailers.
Sales and Project management, Contacts with key decision makers(Production manager/CEO/CFO).
HAYS LOGISTICS S.A. subsidiary of HAYS PLC (U.K.) Nantes (Fr)
- AREA MANAGER
1987 - 1992In charge of: South of France activities, management of operations for three operations centres in France (transports as well as warehouse operations).
Sales development, key account manager.
Key achievements: Set up of a new location in 1989 in the south East of France.
Turnover 1987: 1.3 M€/15 people, 1992: 5.5 M€/80 people.
SCHLUMBERGER Ltd Middle East - Cairo (Egypt)
- ENGINEER IN CHARGE
1985 - 1986Management of a desert location (14M$ turnover)
Services management, management of local (12) and international (4 engineers) staff,
Quality control, Customer contact, Management of tools maintenance.
SCHLUMBERGER Ltd Middle East - Abu Dhabi (U.A.E.)
- FIELD ENGINEER
1981 - 1985Recording data on oil fields: Open hole logging, Cased hole services, Well Site Seismic, Production testing,
On site data processing.
Well site client management,
Management of local staff on operations.