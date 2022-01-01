Jean-Michel MEYER

An executive-level sales and marketing expert with nearly 20 years experience in development, process engineering and production of mechatronic systems ( medical, automotive, defense ). Specializations include Lean Manufacturing, 6 Sigma, Key Account Management, Benchmarking and Risk Management, and a strong knowledge of ISO 9001, 13485, 14001 and 16949 quality standards.



Significant responsibilities have included: design and manufacturing of micro mechatronic systems used in implantable medical device systems, project management for the 1988 Olympics Games in Seoul.

Specialties



Key Competencies :

High International Sales B2B Experience ( OEM ),

Fluent in 4 languages ( GB, D, IT, FR )

Sales and marketing,

Operations Management

Process Engineering



Main Fields of activities :

Motion Control, Automotive Industry, Medical Device, Textile Industry, HVAC, optics, Mobile Hydraulics