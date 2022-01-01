Menu

Jean-Michel MEYER

BIENNE

En résumé

An executive-level sales and marketing expert with nearly 20 years experience in development, process engineering and production of mechatronic systems ( medical, automotive, defense ). Specializations include Lean Manufacturing, 6 Sigma, Key Account Management, Benchmarking and Risk Management, and a strong knowledge of ISO 9001, 13485, 14001 and 16949 quality standards.

Significant responsibilities have included: design and manufacturing of micro mechatronic systems used in implantable medical device systems, project management for the 1988 Olympics Games in Seoul.
Specialties

Key Competencies :
High International Sales B2B Experience ( OEM ),
Fluent in 4 languages ( GB, D, IT, FR )
Sales and marketing,
Operations Management
Process Engineering

Main Fields of activities :
Motion Control, Automotive Industry, Medical Device, Textile Industry, HVAC, optics, Mobile Hydraulics

Entreprises

  • Prodym Solutions SA/AG - Managing Director

    2012 - maintenant Prodym Solutions is a company specialized on the B2B market of high technological products providing state of the art best practices in :


    Executive coaching
    Lean Manufacturing
    Optimization of the added value chain
    Coaching for ISO quality management certification
    Additive manufacturing solutions
    Analysis and product development support

    The key fields of activities include medical, automotive, aeronautic and automation.

    The services proposed by Prodym Solutions contribute to improve the overall efficiency of its customers, by providing customized solutions, tools and concepts, chosen and validated with the customers to fulfill their own requirements.

  • Faulhaber Group - COO/ Business Development Director

    2007 - 2012 Responsable du Business Development et de Operations.
    Production de systèmes complets pour l'industrie du médical et de l'automation en y intégrant de la mécanique de haute précision ( vis à billes, roulements 4 points de contacts ) et des moteurs électriques miniatures

  • Sonceboz SA - Business Unit Manager

    Sonceboz-Sombeval 1992 - 2007 Responsable d'une Business Unit qui conçoit,développe et produit des systèmes mécatroniques d'entraînement destinés à être utilisés dans les secteurs automobile, hydraulique et médical.

    Précédemment dans la même entreprise :
    - Product Manager ( 1995-2001 ), responsable des marchés italiens et français
    - Responsable R&D Moteurs ( 1992-1995 )

  • Fleury Machines - Responsable du bureau d'études

    1990 - 1992

  • Omega Electronics SA - Chef de projets , Coordinateur

    1986 - 1990 Développement d'un système de data handling pour les jeux olympiques de Seoul en 1988.Responsable du Data Handling Athlétisme pendant les jeux de Seoul 1998.

  • Voumard Machines - Ingénieur de développement

    1984 - 1986 Développement software d'une commande électronique pour machine CNC

Formations

  • CRPM CDE (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2006 - 2007 ( EMBA )

  • Haute École Spécialisée Ecole D'Ingénieurs Arc (Le Locle)

    Le Locle 1978 - 1984 Electrotechnique - Ecole d'ingénieurs du Canton de Neuchatel,
    Ecole Technique Supérieur (ETS )

Réseau