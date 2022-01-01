Jean Michel RENARD

Dassault Systemes, the leading supplier of 3D solutions and PLM ( Product Lifecycle Management), is divided into several departments: CATIA, ENOVI, SMARTEAM, DELMIA, SIMULIA, SOLIDWORKS…etc. It has turnover of more €900m and more than 8000 employees worldwide. I work for the DELMIA division, whose General Management is based in Detroit (Michigan) and I have responsibility for Global Automotive and Aerospace sales in Europe, and report to DASSAULT SYTEMES Vice President Laurent Couillard. My primary goal is to maximize revenue in this vertical market by effectively engaging in indirect sales activities with automotive and aerospace manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. When I have a review with my salesforce, I like to remember that a part of our job is prospecting, listening, qualifying, presenting, negotiating and closing business. To do this, we are collaborating with account teams and leveraging marketing, product management, and other Wind DASSAULT SYSTEMES resources available to me.





Principle responsibilities include the following:



• Achieve aggressive sales goals quarterly and annually while continuing to build a pipeline of new prospects

• Provide accurate and regular sales forecasts

• Make maximum use of the resources available to help deliver on these goals, including Account Managers, Marketing, Product Management, Technical Account Managers, Inside Sales and Partners

• Participate in helping to set the strategic direction for this vertical and execute on that strategy

• work closely with the details of the project itself and develop an understanding of the customer’s business and technical needs

• Participate in negotiating and closing complex services deals with senior level executives and decision makers

• Educate and evangelize account teams on our professional design services for this vertical, encouraging them to promote these solutions in concert with me

• Understand the strengths and weaknesses of DASSAULT SYSTEMES competitors’ products

• Continually develop knowledge base of current and new services offerings





My Qualities:

• I am an experienced sales professional with a demonstrable track record of success selling to auto and aero manufacturers such as Audi, Mercedes, Nissan Toyota Motors Europe, BMW, Airbus, Dassault Aviation etc..

• have experience driving in-vehicle infotainment solutions with Tier 1 Suppliers such as Bosch, Harmon Becker, Magnetti Morelli, Messier Dowty, Safran etc.

• have been effective engaging with senior level executives and decision makers

• be a self-starting individual with high energy, drive, enthusiasm, tenacity, and exceptional interpersonal skills

• be able to discuss the elements of complex services deals I has architected, presented, negotiated and closed

• have experience as an individual contributor but have well developed people management skills



Experience/Qualifications:

• I have more than 15 years successful track record as a quota carrying salesperson, 10 of those years in services sales within the automotive and aero industry, demonstrating an ability to exceed quota.

• University degree

• Business and achievement oriented, solid presentation skills, team player, interpersonal skills, tenacity , reliability and ability to build trust



Mes compétences :

Commerciales

Développement de partenariat

Europe

Fidélisation

Fidelisation clientèle

Management

Stratégie