Jean-Michel ROUSSEAU

Depuis septembre 2013 Directeur grands comptes TRIANGLE INTERIM





From 2008 to end of 2012 Senior Strategic Account Manager



MANPOWER France



Strategic accounts’ business development: GDF SUEZ ranked as Manpower #1 customer- , Veolia environment (ranked #5) doubling the sales since 2008, ISS, UTC (Otis, Carrier, …), Lear Corporation, ZF, ...

Opérations’ implementation with Manpower’s subsidiaries.

Close work with International teams sales.



2003 to 2007 Senior sales manager (Paris)



MANPOWER France



Sales manager on the first Manpower’s network : 200 branches, 800 sales representatives (Area / Paris and the suburb).

General management responsibility for 80 strategic national accounts.

Lead management for incentive and special events.



1990-2002 Sales manager



MANPOWER France



Management of 20 branches and 1 administrative center.

80 sales representatives, 2 500 temporary workers - 70 million euros revenue a Year.

Building strategy and business plans (branches and global).

Training and gaining sales commitment.

#1 revenue on Paris Area with a sustainable market share.



1981 – 1989 Branch Manager Manpower France





Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Management d'équipes

Négociation contrats