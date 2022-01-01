Menu

Jean-Michel ROUSSEAU

cergy

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Triangle - Directeur Grands Comptes

    cergy 2013 - maintenant Création d'une direction grands comptes

  • ManpowerGroup France - Senior Strategic Account Manager

    Nanterre 2008 - 2012 Strategic accounts’ business development: GDF SUEZ ranked as Manpower #1 customer- 100 million € revenue, Veolia environment (ranked #5) 50 million € revenue doubling the sales since 2008, ISS, UTC (Otis, Carrier, …), Lear Corporation, ZF, ...
    Opérations’ implementation with Manpower’s subsidiaries.
    Close work with International teams sales.

    • Initiated lobbying and Relationship at all levels of business unit’s customer before the tender.
    • Tailored pricing strategy and competitive proposals.
    • Negociated and closed contracts with a portfolio nearby 200 millions euros.
    • Managed 16 regional account managers (reporting, coordination, delivery analisys).
    • Improved our delivery by analyzing major customer’s claims.
    • Managed plan and coordinated our branches to implement HR solutions: HR engineering, RPO, Training program, on site solutions.
    • Held full P&L and general management delivery partenered with senior Area management.
    • Participated as international Core team member.
    • Developed sales roadmap on the CRM ( Sales Force ).

  • ManpowerGroup France - Senior sales manager (Paris)

    Nanterre 2003 - 2007 Sales manager on the first Manpower’s network : 200 branches, 800 sales representatives (Area / Paris and the suburb).
    General management responsibility for 80 strategic national accounts.
    Lead management for incentive and special events.

    • Created and launched new lines of business: aircraft industry, business events management, grounds services and landscape design.
    • Managed sales operations with 8 regional sales managers.
    • Drove sales team with accurate benchmarks and target metrics.
    • Tailored pricing and proposals with the key account managers.
    • Controlled a sustainable premium service level by checking the customer’s KPI.
    • Sales training on the target.
    • Special business with CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (2 million euros a year): During five years on four sites mainly Paris and Lille – international tenders support – taylored solutions regarding on site disposals and devices – 120 bilingual employees (ushers, cookers, HR managers, wardrobe).
    • Special event: Lead management on sport sponsoring with PSG soccer team during three years – Budget 3 million euros with Sportfive company.
    • Created an exclusive partnership with the French national rugby organization aiming at hiring new talents.
    • Purchased and performed incentive events (sport events, shows, meetings and conferences).

  • Manpower - Sales manager

    Nanterre cedex 1990 - 2002 Management of 20 branches and 1 administrative center.
    80 sales representatives, 2 500 temporary workers - 70 million euros revenue a Year.
    Building strategy and business plans (branches and global).
    Training and gaining sales commitment.
    #1 revenue on Paris Area with a sustainable market share.

    • Launched 19 new branches on 95 – 78 – 75 Area.
    • Drove sales team with accurate benchmarks and target metrics.
    • Led all planning, budgeting, forecasting, HR.
    • Checked and monitored the delivery and customer’s satisfaction.
    • Tasted new business opportunities (new line of industry).
    • Monitored the target metrics especially the P&L.
    • Created and implemented commercial incentives.
    • Hired and trained new employees.

  • ManpowerGroup France - Branch Manager Manpower France

    Nanterre 1981 - 1989

Formations

