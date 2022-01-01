Après près de 40 d'activités professionnelles je me prépare à un nouveau changement. Je transfère mes responsabilités actuelles à mon jeune successeur et je recherche un mécénat de compétences au sein d'une association loi 1901 et reconnue d'utilité publique.



Many years of solution business exp erience in both management and automation areas combined with an extensive international exposure and a strong technical expertise. Achieves success through: being straightforward; able to discuss critical issues in an orderly and practical manner; being able to identify links between the capabilities of the business and the needs of the broader market; tailoring decisions to ensure consistency with company’s long-term goals and priorities; Deep understanding of the challenges of expanding into other regions; taking ownership of complex problems; focusing on goals; remaining persistent when confronted by obstacles and moving challenging projects towards successful closure.



Mes compétences :

Gestion centre de profits

Gestion d'offre

Gestion de projet

Gestion qualité

Change management

Gestion d'équipes internationales

Gestion d'équipes pluri-disciplinaires