Jegu ERIC

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Après près de 40 d'activités professionnelles je me prépare à un nouveau changement. Je transfère mes responsabilités actuelles à mon jeune successeur et je recherche un mécénat de compétences au sein d'une association loi 1901 et reconnue d'utilité publique.

Many years of solution business exp erience in both management and automation areas combined with an extensive international exposure and a strong technical expertise. Achieves success through: being straightforward; able to discuss critical issues in an orderly and practical manner; being able to identify links between the capabilities of the business and the needs of the broader market; tailoring decisions to ensure consistency with company’s long-term goals and priorities; Deep understanding of the challenges of expanding into other regions; taking ownership of complex problems; focusing on goals; remaining persistent when confronted by obstacles and moving challenging projects towards successful closure.

Mes compétences :
Gestion centre de profits
Gestion d'offre
Gestion de projet
Gestion qualité
Change management
Gestion d'équipes internationales
Gestion d'équipes pluri-disciplinaires

Entreprises

  • Schneider electric - VP Technology (R&D et Flex-Center)

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant Diriger et transformer la R&D de la "line of business" Machine Solutions afin de répondre aux chalenges de l'Industrie du future (industry 4.0).

    Diriger le département Projets & Services (Flex-Center), ce qui était ma mission précédente, et continuer à croitre de manière profitable.

    Les équipes sont en Allemagne et en France.

  • Schneider Electric - Vice Président Customizations, Services & Projects

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2015 Ce nouveau poste est une extension du précédant,dont il reprend les responsabilités en y ajoutant plusieurs domaines: la robotique, le "linear motion", l'adaptation de l'offre standard et la gestion de clients directs. Les équipes sont basées en Allemagne.

  • Schneider Electric - Vice President Projets et Services

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2012 Phase de mise en oeuvre: en Europe mise en place d'une entité services et projets sur la base d'activités existantes chez Schneider Electric et au sein d'une filiale Allemande (ELAU). Fonctionnement en centre de profits. Triplement du CA en 2 ans. Suivi de la mise en place des Flex-Center en Chine et aux USA en tenant compte de besoins locaux.

    Phase de préparation: Définition et formalisation du concept des "Flex-Center" en vue du développement du CA liés à la vente solutions d'automatismes par la mises en place de centres d'expertises en Chine, USA et Europe. Les compétences de ces centres couvrent l'ensemble du processus d'acquisition et de réalisation d'affaires depuis l'identification du besoin jusqu'à la garantie.

    En 2009 j'ai assuré la responsabilité de la Qualité opérationnelle / Satisfaction clients sur les offres produits, services et solutions de la Business Unit OEM.

  • Schneider-Electric - Vice president OEM Solutions

    Rueil Malmaison 2003 - 2009 Dans le cadre de la stratégie Solution de Schneider-Electric, je dirige une activité basée en Allemagne. Cette activité est en charge de définir, de gérer et de supporter des solutions d'automatismes pour une clientèle OEM. Cette activité a contribué très fortement à définir une nouvelle offre dédiée aux constructeurs de machines "SoMachine" et a défini et lancer le concept des "TVDA" en créant celui des "Preferred Implementations"

  • Schneider Electric - Directeur de centre de profits

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 2002 Mission: Créer puis développer pour le département "Industrialization Automation Team" de la branche Automatisme Industriel de Schneider-Electric, l’ensemble des activités de solutions et de services en Europe. Créer et développer une activité de « conversion » tant en Europe qu'aux USA.

    Développement de 3 équipes de réalisation de projets et de solutions d'automatisme industriels: une en France, une en Allemagne et une aux États Unis - 50 personnes à fin 2002 - CA en progression régulière - La "conversion" est devenue une approche stratégique du développement du business avec les constructeurs de machines.

  • Schneider-electric - Responsable Business Développement

    Rueil Malmaison 1995 - 1997 Internationaliser et diversifier les activités de services et de solutions à partir des ressources du pôle « automobile » du département applications.

    - En complément au secteur automobile diversification dans les secteurs de l’agroalimentaire et de l’infrastructure.
    - Projet majeur avec Daewoo en Corée. Atelier d’assemblage et de peinture de véhicules poids-lourd.
    - Développement des relations avec la Chine, la Corée, la Malaisie, L’Espagne et la Pologne avec dans chacun de ces pays un projet soit gagné soit en négociation.

  • Schneider Electric - Directeur de projets d'automatismse industriels

    Rueil Malmaison 1988 - 1994 Fourniture de solutions et suivi de prestations de services d’un atelier de traitement de surface pour PSA à Sochaux .

    Fourniture de solutions pour un magasin de stockage de grande hauteur pour PSA à Mulhouse

  • Air Liquide - Technicien d'études

    Paris 1981 - 1987 Technicien d'études dans un centre de recherches appliquées, commande de puissance et programmation de microcontrôleurs.

    Durant cette période je suis les cours du soir du CNAM.

    En 1987 je réalise ma thèse d'ingénieur au laboratoire d'automatisme industriel des arts et métiers. Le sujet en est: Régulation prédictive des systèmes non linéaire appliquée à un échangeur thermique.

  • Armée de terre - Aspirant puis Sous Lieutenant engagé

    1979 - 1981 Génie aéroporté - Aspirant puis Sous Lieutenant engagé

Formations

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 1981 - 1987 automatisme Industriels

    en cours du soir alors que je travaillais chez Air Liquide

    Deux valeurs par an de 1981 à 1985. Ce qui me donne le DEST en 1985. Puis la première année du cycle C en 1986 et enfin la thèse au laboratoire d'automatismes industriels de l'ENSAM place d'Italie à Paris.

  • IUT

    Longwy 1977 - 1979 Automatismes industriels

