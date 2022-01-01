Jonathan DENISON - METGE

Mes compétences :
créatif
polyvalence
sport
communication
Entreprises
Garmin
- Product Manager Sport Outdoor
Nanterre2014 - maintenant
GLOBIKE
- In charge of brand Marketing and Communication
2013 - 2013- Development of the qualitative branding. Increase of rates and products margin.
- Emphasis of services of the brand and launching of the color’s customization.
- Launching of the textile range.
- Creation of monthly specifics Web offers.
- Media planning, press relations. (France and Spain)
- Organization of events. (Roc d’Azur and Bosses du 13)
- New leading strategy with the sales department.
2009 - 2013- Managing budgets, developing strategic and operational marketing plans, launch and renovation specific products.
- Designing tools for sales, training of the sales teams.
- Establishment of a new kind of distribution. Creation of a customer database, partnership and specific offers (LESMILLS, Culture Vélo, Army).
- Development of a new communication strategy using with the tools events and sponsorship.
- Implementation with the web-master of a new website (www.eafit.com) and daily entertainment social networks.
- In charge of EAFIT Events,
Managing the annual budget. Establishment of partnerships (Roc d'Azur, Triathlon of La Baule, SaintéLyon) communications activities ("Tri-relay champions", "In the footsteps of Julien Absalon"), advertising buying and media relations.
- In charge of EAFIT Sponsorship,
Managing the annual budget. Contribute to the value of brand names with athletes. Monitoring partnerships (contracts - endowments) Alain Bernard (100m Freestyle Olympic Champion) - Julien Absalon (Mountain Bike Olympic champion) - Frédéric Belaubre (Triathlon European Champion).
REVOLUTIONR
- Project Manager of the France City Chase
2008 - 2008
NAPALI QUIKSILVER
- France, Marketing assistant
2007 - 2007
Oxbow
- OXBOW QUEST
MERIGNAC2005 - 2005Organizer and member of the Oxbow Quest Mountain Bike expedition in Chile for OXBOW et COMMENCAL.