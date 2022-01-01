Menu

Jonathan DENISON - METGE

Nanterre

En résumé

Mes compétences :
créatif
polyvalence
sport
communication

Entreprises

  • Garmin - Product Manager Sport Outdoor

    Nanterre 2014 - maintenant

  • GLOBIKE - In charge of brand Marketing and Communication

    2013 - 2013 - Development of the qualitative branding. Increase of rates and products margin.
    - Emphasis of services of the brand and launching of the color’s customization.
    - Launching of the textile range.
    - Creation of monthly specifics Web offers.
    - Media planning, press relations. (France and Spain)
    - Organization of events. (Roc d’Azur and Bosses du 13)
    - New leading strategy with the sales department.

  • EA-PHARMA - Products manager EAFIT Endurance (N°1 sports nutrition in pharmacy)

    2009 - 2013 - Managing budgets, developing strategic and operational marketing plans, launch and renovation specific products.
    - Designing tools for sales, training of the sales teams.
    - Establishment of a new kind of distribution. Creation of a customer database, partnership and specific offers (LESMILLS, Culture Vélo, Army).
    - Development of a new communication strategy using with the tools events and sponsorship.
    - Implementation with the web-master of a new website (www.eafit.com) and daily entertainment social networks.

    - In charge of EAFIT Events,
    Managing the annual budget. Establishment of partnerships (Roc d'Azur, Triathlon of La Baule, SaintéLyon) communications activities ("Tri-relay champions", "In the footsteps of Julien Absalon"), advertising buying and media relations.

    - In charge of EAFIT Sponsorship,
    Managing the annual budget. Contribute to the value of brand names with athletes. Monitoring partnerships (contracts - endowments) Alain Bernard (100m Freestyle Olympic Champion) - Julien Absalon (Mountain Bike Olympic champion) - Frédéric Belaubre (Triathlon European Champion).

  • REVOLUTIONR - Project Manager of the France City Chase

    2008 - 2008

  • NAPALI QUIKSILVER - France, Marketing assistant

    2007 - 2007

  • Oxbow - OXBOW QUEST

    MERIGNAC 2005 - 2005 Organizer and member of the Oxbow Quest Mountain Bike expedition in Chile for OXBOW et COMMENCAL.

Formations

Réseau