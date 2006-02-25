Jonathan KOPP

There is only the passions and great passions that can elevate the soul to great things.” (Denis Diderot)…That’s my motto.



I believe in building, not conquering. If you build, you know what you get... That’s why I have several experiences in many different fields. My professional experiences have allowed me to acquire many strengths and discover different sectors and markets.



One of my main experience is the consulting in the watch industry and in the luxury area. Support the creation and development of innovative watch companies, marketing consulting / communication, distribution, project development & management, product development, press relation..



Skills :



- Brand strategy : creating a brand that is unique, recognisable and desired across the world.

- Strategical vision, sense for aesthetics (design), and determination to build something really special.

- Product strategy : Implementation of codes for coherence in the collection and life cycle for each product. Analysis of market trends.

- Market and competitor analysis. Internal sales statistics.

- Business Development.

- International Brand distribution strategy.

- Brand Positionning, Brand vision/strategy.

- Press relation, International communication, Media strategy (internal, external), Social networks management, Increase brand awareness, Online Advertising

- Direct marketing/promotion, Development of partnerships, Marketing mix.

- Events strategy and organization.

- Project management, Sales development & organization.

- Global knowledge of Luxury industry, spec. Watches.

- Excellent organization & time management skills, able to remain calm and in control in demanding situations.



I believe in Teams and that I’m part of the Team to create something fabulous, something unusual, something that has a Soul. This synergy helps us to develop large projects and infuses new ideas.



Just to let you know...I’m always open to new challenge...So keep in touch and let's create something crazy



I'm also contributing writer for the watch industry :Array



Mes compétences :

SMO

Communication

Conduite de projet

Brand Development

Marketing

Luxe

Relations Presse

Horlogerie

Joaillerie

Luxury Goods

Édition

Fashion