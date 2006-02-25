Jonathan KOPP

Menu

There is only the passions and great passions that can elevate the soul to great things.” (Denis Diderot)…That’s my motto.

I believe in building, not conquering. If you build, you know what you get... That’s why I have several experiences in many different fields. My professional experiences have allowed me to acquire many strengths and discover different sectors and markets.

One of my main experience is the consulting in the watch industry and in the luxury area. Support the creation and development of innovative watch companies, marketing consulting / communication, distribution, project development & management, product development, press relation..

Skills :

- Brand strategy : creating a brand that is unique, recognisable and desired across the world.
- Strategical vision, sense for aesthetics (design), and determination to build something really special.
- Product strategy : Implementation of codes for coherence in the collection and life cycle for each product. Analysis of market trends.
- Market and competitor analysis. Internal sales statistics.
- Business Development.
- International Brand distribution strategy.
- Brand Positionning, Brand vision/strategy.
- Press relation, International communication, Media strategy (internal, external), Social networks management, Increase brand awareness, Online Advertising
- Direct marketing/promotion, Development of partnerships, Marketing mix.
- Events strategy and organization.
- Project management, Sales development & organization.
- Global knowledge of Luxury industry, spec. Watches.
- Excellent organization & time management skills, able to remain calm and in control in demanding situations.

I believe in Teams and that I’m part of the Team to create something fabulous, something unusual, something that has a Soul. This synergy helps us to develop large projects and infuses new ideas.

Just to let you know...I’m always open to new challenge...So keep in touch and let's create something crazy

Mes compétences :
SMO
Communication
Conduite de projet
Brand Development
Marketing
Luxe
Relations Presse
Horlogerie
Joaillerie
Luxury Goods
Édition
Fashion

  • Via Automobile Sarreguemines - Conseiller Commercial & Marketing

    2012 - 2013 Creation and implementation of the development strategy (Marketing / Communication & Press Relation),
    Prospecting and customer loyalty B2C,
    Support for full offer for sale or to purchase a used vehicle or 0Km,
    Direct negociation
    ...etc

    Via Automobile, est un Réseau National d'agences et de professionnels offrant des services uniques pour vendre et acheter des véhicules d'occasion ou 0Km de toutes marques et de toutes catégories en toute confiance.

    Avec Via Automobile vous disposez d'un accompagnement complet pour mettre en vente ou pour acheter un véhicule (occasion ou 0Km) en bénéficiant de toutes les garanties offertes par un réseau professionnel.

    Via Automobile c'est également un service spécial " Entreprise" et des offres très pertinentes en LLD/LOA ou LMD.

    Une approche simple : proximité, juste prix, garantie, services et confiance d’une marque

    *Sur rendez-vous en dehors des horaires d'ouverture. On se déplace à domicile si nécessaire

    www.via-automobile.com

    http://www.facebook.com/pages/Via-Automobile-Sarreguemines/265029100187247?sk=wall

  • Arthur Oskar Stampfli Manufacture - Development and Marketing Manager

    2011 - maintenant Luxury brand development, Marketing Strategy, Communication strategy, Press Relation, Product Development...etc

    To assist building businesses and creating strategy for growth and profit.

    Arthur Oskar Stampfli Manufacture de Haute Horlogerie Artisanale - 100% Swiss Made

    http://www.aos-watches.com/

    http://www.facebook.com/ArthurOskarStampfliLaNaissanceDunGardeTemps
    http://www.facebook.com/AosWatches

    The video of the first “Time Diffuser” :
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqnhwaf69ww

  • Indépendant - Consultant

    2010 - maintenant Consultant for several companies in the luxury sector and in the watch industry.
    Marketing, Communication, Press Relation, Development Strategy, Product Development, Distribution...etc
    Sale and distribution of luxury watches.

    These experiences helped me to improve my professional training (and my skills), and to have a better knowledge of the luxury sector.

    Example :

    Sea-God Watches : http://www.sea-god.ch/e-shop/
    Swiss Military Watches : http://www.smw-watch.com/
    Peggy Lawrence Maroquinerie : http://www.peggylaurence.com/
    Alessandro Baldieri Watches : http://alessandrobaldieri.com/
    ...etc

  • Renault Accès-Autos - Assistant responsable marketing

    2009 - 2010 Creating media plans, Communication support, Marketing plans
    Preparation and logistics of two "Festival Renault Occasion"
    Team and fleet management
    Trade statistics
    ...etc

  • Akova Center - Responsable Marketing

    2007 - 2008 Creating CRM, Marketing and Communication plans,
    Development strategy,
    Management of the company (HR, accounting, strategy ....etc)
    Customer Management, Development, Negotiation,
    Supervision and training of employees;
    Restructuring, and equilibration of the company accounts.
    etc ...

  • Energis + Mairie - Chargé de Communication

    2006 - 2007 Creation of the communication plan for the company and the town hall,
    Writing of a book about the renewables energy,
    Drafting of articles for local and regional press,
    Event management and organization,
    Internal and External Communication,
    ...etc

  • Schneider Electric - VSE (Vendeur Service Energie)

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2006 Internship : Prospecting and customer loyalty (High Voltage Electrical market) on an area of over 20 departments in the North-East of France

    A second internship period : 6 to 25 February 2006.

