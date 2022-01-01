Jonathan KRUPA

DCX Technology
- Ingénieur Stockage SAN/NAS & Systèmes UNIX
1999 - maintenant
PROFESSIONAL ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
DXC Technology, Consulting Services in Management and Information Technologies, Paris La-Défense (92)
• October 2012 - until today
Outsourcing mission for ALSTOM/GE, Storage Engineer on EMC² environments, for the ALSTOM Transport and ALSTOM/GE Power departments
• February 2006 - October 2012
Outsourcing mission for Renault, UNIX Systems and Storage Engineer, for the IAO department
• September 2002 - February 2006
Outsourcing mission for Nortel Networks, UNIX Systems Administrator, for the Research and Development department
• January 2002 - September 2002
Outsourcing mission for Elidis, System Administrator on Windows NT4 Workstation/Server
• January 2001 - January 2002
Outsourcing mission for Nortel Networks, BaaN Administrator
• October 2000 - January 2001
Outsourcing mission for Elidis, Hot-Line Technician
• July 2000 - August 2000
Network Administrator
• July 1999 - August 1999
Technician of maintenance
KNOWLEDGES
• Operating Systems : SUN Solaris (Standard and Solaris Zones) 6/8/9/10, HP-UX (Standard, NPar, VPar and IVM) 10.20/11.00/11.11/11.23/11.31, LINUX (Standard and VMWare) RedHat 3/4/5 and SuSE 10, Windows 95, 98, NT4, 2000, XP, 2003, 2008
• Clustering Solutions : SUN Cluster 3.0/3.1/3.2, HP ServiceGuard on HP-UX and LINUX, Red-Hat Cluster
• Storage Management on UNIX servers : SDS/SVM, ZFS, VxVM, LVM
• SAN Tools : Connectrix Manager, Brocade Network Advisor
• Storage Tools : Symcli, Celerra Manager, Navisphere and Unisphere for EMC², Storage Navigator and Hitachi Command Suite 7 (HDvM, HTnM) for HDS
• Archiving Solutions : EMC² ISILON with Cloud Tiering Appliance, EMC² CENTERA with DiskXtender, SUN StorageTek SL3000 with Oracle SAMFS
• Recovery Solutions : EMC² RecoverPoint Appliance
• Scripting : UNIX SHELL
• Office Tools : Microsoft Office Pack, Lotus Notes