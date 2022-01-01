Menu

Jonathan KRUPA

PARIS LA DEFENSE

  • DCX Technology - Ingénieur Stockage SAN/NAS & Systèmes UNIX

    1999 - maintenant PROFESSIONAL ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

    DXC Technology, Consulting Services in Management and Information Technologies, Paris La-Défense (92)

    • October 2012 - until today
    Outsourcing mission for ALSTOM/GE, Storage Engineer on EMC² environments, for the ALSTOM Transport and ALSTOM/GE Power departments

    • February 2006 - October 2012
    Outsourcing mission for Renault, UNIX Systems and Storage Engineer, for the IAO department

    • September 2002 - February 2006
    Outsourcing mission for Nortel Networks, UNIX Systems Administrator, for the Research and Development department

    • January 2002 - September 2002
    Outsourcing mission for Elidis, System Administrator on Windows NT4 Workstation/Server

    • January 2001 - January 2002
    Outsourcing mission for Nortel Networks, BaaN Administrator

    • October 2000 - January 2001
    Outsourcing mission for Elidis, Hot-Line Technician

    • July 2000 - August 2000
    Network Administrator

    • July 1999 - August 1999
    Technician of maintenance

    KNOWLEDGES

    • Operating Systems : SUN Solaris (Standard and Solaris Zones) 6/8/9/10, HP-UX (Standard, NPar, VPar and IVM) 10.20/11.00/11.11/11.23/11.31, LINUX (Standard and VMWare) RedHat 3/4/5 and SuSE 10, Windows 95, 98, NT4, 2000, XP, 2003, 2008

    • Clustering Solutions : SUN Cluster 3.0/3.1/3.2, HP ServiceGuard on HP-UX and LINUX, Red-Hat Cluster

    • Storage Management on UNIX servers : SDS/SVM, ZFS, VxVM, LVM

    • SAN Tools : Connectrix Manager, Brocade Network Advisor

    • Storage Tools : Symcli, Celerra Manager, Navisphere and Unisphere for EMC², Storage Navigator and Hitachi Command Suite 7 (HDvM, HTnM) for HDS

    • Archiving Solutions : EMC² ISILON with Cloud Tiering Appliance, EMC² CENTERA with DiskXtender, SUN StorageTek SL3000 with Oracle SAMFS

    • Recovery Solutions : EMC² RecoverPoint Appliance

    • Scripting : UNIX SHELL

    • Office Tools : Microsoft Office Pack, Lotus Notes

