Julie FLOCH

Lanvallay

En résumé

Mes diverses expériences professionnelles en France ou à l'étranger me permettent de m'adapter très rapidement dans un environnement de travail qui change régulièrement.
Passionnée par l'environnement startup/nouveaux business model, qui changent les codes des entreprises traditionnelles, je suis actuellement en poste chez Loc Maria Biscuits en tant que Chef de projet digital.

____________________________________

My several work experiences in France or abroad allow me to adapt myself very quickly in a working environment which changes constantly.
Fascinated by the startup environment /new business model, which change the codes of the traditional companies, I am currently working at Loc Maria Biscuits as a Junior Digital Project Manager.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Photoshop/ Illustrator
Camtasia (video)
HTML 5

Entreprises

  • LOC MARIA BISCUITS - Chef de projet digital

    Lanvallay 2016 - maintenant

  • Entreprise de flacon de verre de luxe - Junior consultant - Recovery Plan / Consultant junior - Redressement d'entreprise

    2015 - 2015 Support to a company in receivership

    • Company diagnosis (activity, finance, environment, security...)
    • Company environement analysis (competitors and legal aspects)
    • Recovery plan arrangement
    • Thought about new way to develop the company

    ____________________________________________________

    Accompagnement d'une entreprise en redressement judiciaire


    • Diagnostics de l'entreprise (activité, moyen, environnement, sécurité...)
    • Analyse de l'environnement de l'entreprise (concurrence, législation...)
    • Montage du plan d'apurement du passif
    • Construction des pistes de développement

  • Boutique 3D de costume sur-mesure - Consultant for Startup creation / Consultante en création de Startup

    2014 - 2014 Support to a startup creation:
    • Lower-Normandy Market study and competitors study
    • Legal aspects to a company creation
    • Marketing and communication plan
    • Business plan arrangement

    _____________________________________________________________


    Accompagnement de deux porteurs de projet dans la création de leur entreprise:

    • Etude de marché sur le secteur Basse Normandie et étude de la concurrence
    • Aspects juridiques de la création d'entreprise
    • Plan marketing et communication
    • Montage du Business Plan

  • Startup Weekend Le Havre et Saint Brieuc - Création d'une appli mobile en 54h/ Modèle Economique

    2014 - 2015 • App development during 54 hours
    • Business Model development
    • Market study and competitors
    • Launch objectives/ Mix-Marketing
    • Final pitch and show the app developped

    ____________________________________________________________________

    • Développement de l'application mobile pendant 54 heures
    • Développement du Business Model
    • Analyse du marché et de la concurrence
    • Objectifs de lancement/ Mix-Marketing
    • Pitch final et présentation de l'appli développée

  • Havas - Media Display Assistant / Assistante Chargée Media Display

    Suresnes 2013 - 2014 • Advertising campaign's management on Internet
    • Media planning recommandation and development
    • Advertising campaign's setting up
    • Campaign's follow-up, reporting and optimization
    • Campaign's performances reports
    • Management of client relations
    • Management of budgets and negociation
    ________________________________

    • Gestion des campagnes publicitaires sur internet
    • Recommandation et élaboration des plans medias
    • Création et mises en place des campagnes publicitaires
    • Suivi, reporting et optimisation des campagnes
    • Bilans de performance des campagnes
    • Gestion de la relation clients
    • Gestion des budget/Négociation

  • OpenCall - Prague/ République Tchèque - Assistante Business Developer & Marketing

    2012 - 2012 • Development of the homepage website

    • Development of a marketing plan and commercialization of the service:
    - Search of advertising offers corresponding to the goal of the campaign
    - Budgets estimation, development of the campaigns schedules
    - Communication plan: suppliers, offers, budgets, targets, geographical area, location

    _______________________________

    • Développement de la page d'accueil du site internet

    • Préparation d'un plan marketing et commercialisation du service:
    - Recherche d'offres publicitaires correspondant à l'objectif de la campagne
    - Evaluation des budgets, calendrier des campagnes et suivi
    - Plan de communication : Fournisseurs, Offres, Budgets, Cible, Zone géographique,Emplacements

  • Verlingue - Event Assistant / Assistante Evénementiel

    QUIMPER 2010 - 2010 • Events planning
    • Competitor monitoring
    • Service provider calls and negociation
    • Preparation of information memo for the participants

    ____________________________________

    • Organisation d’événements
    • Veille concurrentielle
    • Gestion des prestataires et négociation
    • Préparation de l'information pour les participants

Formations

  • Master Thesis / Mémoire Entrepreneuriat Féminin

    Caen 2015 - 2015 Master Thesis :
    Women Entrepreneurship: are women's motivations and expectations creating their own companies satisfied once the company is stabilized.

    Mémoire de Master 2:
    L'entrepreneuriat féminin: Les motivations et attentes des femmes à entreprendre sont-elles satisfaites une fois l'entreprise stabilisée ?

  • Linnéuniversitetet / Linnaeus University

    Vaxjo 2011 - 2012 Bachelor

    3ème année à Linnaeus University en échange universitaire - Suède
    3rd year at Linnaeus University as an exchange student - Sweden

    Organization Management / Leadership / Welfare in Sweden / Intercultural communication

  • Ecole De Management De Normandie

    Caen 2009 - 2015 Master 2 Entrepreneuriat

    L'Ecole de Management de Normandie est membre du Chapitre des Ecoles de Management de la Conférences des Grandes Ecoles et se base sur la pédagogie HEC Entrepreneur

    Activités:
    - Humanitarian project manager / Chef de projet humanitaire
    - Membre de l'Association Jobs Services (agence d'intérim école)

  • Lycée Le Likes

    Quimper 2007 - 2009 Bac ES

