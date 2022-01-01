Menu

Julie HEINTZ

Paris

Entreprises

  • CIC - Assistant Financial Advisor

    Paris maintenant Record current transactions
    Inform customers on banking products and services
    Product management ( credit card, checkbook...)

  • Dragon Rouge - Assistant Sales Manager

    suresnes maintenant Project management
    Market research
    Preparation of customer's presentations

  • Cordelia de Castellane - Assistant Store Manager UK

    maintenant (Part time uk)
    Advise Customers
    Organize merchandising

  • CIAM - Financial Officer / Risk Manager

    2013 - maintenant * Assessing & following Risks of the positions in the portfolio (potential downside, hedging, Liquidity, investment limits...)
    * Following news flows on potential investments
    * Managing cash forecast
    * Monitoring daily & monthly operations (Trade reconciliation, stock borrowing, hedging, Forex, Nav validation...)
    * Dealing with the accounting and administrative work for the management company
    * Dealing with Compliance & Auditing

  • CIAM - Merger Arbitrage Fund - Head of Operations

    2011 - 2013 * Following up with Portfolio Manager, the operational processes from trade input, daily reconciliation, positions, stock borrow for Shorts, Forex hedging in EUR/USD, to P&L validation, NAV review and any exception fixing.
    * Working with the Firm's Prime Broker, brokers, sales, and Custodians to ensure smooth and timely settlements, across a variety of Asset Classes (Equities, CFDs, FX,Options).
    * Assessing on a daily basis the risks born by the portfolio along with Risk Manager by monitoring downside risks on positions.
    * Managing cash forecast on global position.
    * Monitoring deal evolution, Following up news from Brokers
    * Editing CIAM Press review (monthly basis)
    * Updating with the Managing Partner contact reports after client meetings

  • CM-CIC - Intern Trading Floor Securities

    2011 - 2011 Financial Analysis of companies listed on "Middle East and North Africa" Stock exchanges
    Analysis of customer profitability for brokerage activities
    Research on current "Special Deals" (M&A)
    Audit of Management tools (VBA) linked to the CRM system
    Creation of an Account plan (Implementation of the new account management process)
    Training to Sales Trading and Risk Arbitrage activities
    Carrying out morning news on Asian Markets
    Writing note for customers after attending analyst conference

Formations

  • Société Française Des Analystes Financiers - SFAF SFAF- CIIA

    Paris 2013 - maintenant CIIA

    CIIA, Certified International Investment Analyst, Level 1 & 2 (Preparation Level 3)

  • AFG ASFFI

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Certification AMF

    Formation AMF Certification

  • London South Bank University (London)

    London 2010 - 2011 International Finance

    MSC International Business pathway International Finance - International Finance, Bank Value and Performance, Corporate financial Management, International Trade, Management of International firms, International Strategy, Analytical techniques

  • Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Master 1 Corporate Finance

    Derivative markets, Valuation, Financial engineering, Accounting, Financial Markets, Financial decision making, Taxation, IFRS, Consolidation...

