Julie HEINTZ

-
CIC
- Assistant Financial Advisor
Paris
maintenant
Record current transactions
Inform customers on banking products and services
Product management ( credit card, checkbook...)
-
Dragon Rouge
- Assistant Sales Manager
suresnes
maintenant
Project management
Market research
Preparation of customer's presentations
-
Cordelia de Castellane
- Assistant Store Manager UK
maintenant
(Part time uk)
Advise Customers
Organize merchandising
-
CIAM
- Financial Officer / Risk Manager
2013 - maintenant
* Assessing & following Risks of the positions in the portfolio (potential downside, hedging, Liquidity, investment limits...)
* Following news flows on potential investments
* Managing cash forecast
* Monitoring daily & monthly operations (Trade reconciliation, stock borrowing, hedging, Forex, Nav validation...)
* Dealing with the accounting and administrative work for the management company
* Dealing with Compliance & Auditing
-
CIAM - Merger Arbitrage Fund
- Head of Operations
2011 - 2013
* Following up with Portfolio Manager, the operational processes from trade input, daily reconciliation, positions, stock borrow for Shorts, Forex hedging in EUR/USD, to P&L validation, NAV review and any exception fixing.
* Working with the Firm's Prime Broker, brokers, sales, and Custodians to ensure smooth and timely settlements, across a variety of Asset Classes (Equities, CFDs, FX,Options).
* Assessing on a daily basis the risks born by the portfolio along with Risk Manager by monitoring downside risks on positions.
* Managing cash forecast on global position.
* Monitoring deal evolution, Following up news from Brokers
* Editing CIAM Press review (monthly basis)
* Updating with the Managing Partner contact reports after client meetings
-
CM-CIC
- Intern Trading Floor Securities
2011 - 2011
Financial Analysis of companies listed on "Middle East and North Africa" Stock exchanges
Analysis of customer profitability for brokerage activities
Research on current "Special Deals" (M&A)
Audit of Management tools (VBA) linked to the CRM system
Creation of an Account plan (Implementation of the new account management process)
Training to Sales Trading and Risk Arbitrage activities
Carrying out morning news on Asian Markets
Writing note for customers after attending analyst conference