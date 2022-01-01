Julien DUMINY

-
Criteo
- Advertiser Marketplace Product Manager
PARIS
2007 - maintenant
Retain overall responsibility of marketplace roadmap's successful implementation, spanning +20 countries.
Providing a superior set of services to Customers (internal and external). Focusing the Operating Environment to
adopt customer centric behaviour at the core of business processes. Leading online services optimization that
result in either cost savings, change in strategic focus or improved customer response time, to achieve further
growth and profitability.
* Managed major projects impacting all countries, with strong project governance and consistent margin, over
a period of two years; while maintaining a customer centric approach to ensure improved levels of services at
lower costs to the organization.
* Responsible for direct communication with customers through Criteo Marketplace with a transformational
focus aimed at driving customer satisfaction to the highest level, internally and externally, supporting the
business at creating a customer base that advocates for Criteo solution as the advertising partner of choice
(Criteo welcome pack newsletters sent to +6000 subscribers, localized in 8 languages, with a 37% opening
rate)
* Redesigned Marketplace Platform and Communication tools to proactively focus on Customer empowerment
in self-service mode, working with Cross-Functional teams to identify issues early on and raise visibility of
areas that may impact Customer's ability to engage more budgets with Criteo. In a nutshell, passive
advertisers have been reduced by 10%, an additional 20% of Criteo customers signed to automatically renew
their budgets, the quality of the customer's technical integration improved by +9%
* Managed a registration project aiming at turning SMB advertising prospects into new customers in a selfservice mode, and handling the invitations of 2 000 businesses in 4 countries to beta test this platform
* Implemented a robust Web statistics reports and Key Performance Indicators to analyse product impacts,
monitor the platform performance and quickly fix when errors are detected (performance issues under
control: average page load time reduced over time from +30 seconds to 4 seconds).
-
Companeo
- Senior Product Manager EMEA
Suresnes
2006 - 2011
In charge of identifying innovative features to generate new growth drivers; prioritizing and driving them through
the product development process; managing their deployment all over Europe (+250 people impacted).
Reinforced web services' retention and effectiveness (+40% turnover impact Year on Year) and improved Keypages efficiency based on A/B test campaigns (+300% conversion rates). Worked on direct marketing processes
such as new prospecting tools and sales channels to increase business team effectiveness (customer increased
by +200%). Analysed market trends, competition and strategic aspects, and participated in decision process with
the top management. Directed a team of 4 to build a content farm that launched +2 000 vertical websites and to
successfully implement lead generation partnerships with major European publishers (Les Echos, De Telegraaf...).
-
Bestofmedia
- Traffic Manager
2005 - 2006
Primary responsibility for the implementation, monitoring and optimization of online advertising campaigns. In
charge of segmented analysis of visits & page views (+6 million visitors/month), and of E-mailing campaigns
(Consolidation of newsletters' design, content, targeting routing - 1.6 million subscribers)
-
Groupe Crédit Mutuel CIC
- Direct Marketing Product Manager, CIC
2004 - 2004
Responsible for National POS deployment and regional promotional campaigns. In charge of customer databases
qualification (loyalty) & prospects (development), mailings' setting up & monitoring, phoning & emailing
operations.
-
CIC Banque Régionale de l'Ouest
- Chargé de Marketing Opérationnel
Paris
2004 - 2004
CDD de Mars à Décembre 2004
- Conception d’actions de Communication et de Marketing Direct au niveau régional
- Déploiement de la PLV nationale sur la région Centre-Ouest
- Gestion et suivi d’opérations de mailing, e-mailing et phoning
- Actualisation du recueil de tarification et enregistrement des dérogations tarifaires
- Participation active à la convergence entre le CIC BRO et le CIO
-
Fnac
- Vendeur SAV
IVRY SUR SEINE
2003 - 2004
Vendeur/Assistant Responsable SAV – FNAC Les Halles
- Ecoute, Conseil auprès des clients
- Gestion administrative des dossiers litigieux et des relations fournisseurs
-
FNAC Les Halles
- After Sales Service Manager Assistant
2002 - 2003
-
BNP Paribas
- Chef de Projet Marketing/Communication
Paris
2002 - 2002
Stage de fin d'études (6 mois)
Chef de Projet Marketing Direct & Communication - BNP PARIBAS
- Définition de la stratégie Marketing du pôle haut de gamme (Banque Privée)
- Conception des opérations de Communication et suivi des retours
- Création de communication client par e-mails
- Conception et réalisation de documents pour les professionnels
-
-
IBM
- EMEA Sales Operation Manager Assistant
Bois-Colombes
2000 - 2001
-
Année de césure
- Suivi des Opérations Commerciales sur les clients du Secteur Public
- Analyse du Coverage et des Forecast
- Suivi des Résultats
- Préparation d’un audit interne
-
Groupe Lucien Barrière - Casino de La Baule
- Assistant contrôle de gestion
1999 - 1999
Stage de 3 mois
- Gestion des stocks des points de vente (Casino & Grands Hôtels)
- Réalisation du Cost-Control du groupe