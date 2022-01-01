Menu

Julien LOUDET

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Stago

    Asnières-sur-Seine maintenant

  • Diagnostica STAGO

    Asnières-sur-Seine maintenant

  • Segula Technologies - Key Sector Manager

    Nanterre 2015 - maintenant Manager of Segula Moscow subsidiary, in charge of automotive sector business development in Moscow

  • BERTRANDT - Project Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2015

  • LOGIC INSTRUMENT - Project Manager

    Igny 2008 - 2012

  • STAGO INSTRUMENTS - Chef de Projets / Chef de Produits

    2005 - 2008

  • ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES - Project Manager & Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2001 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

