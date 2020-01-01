Julien MASCORT

Hi Pro Network.



Starting my professional life in 2005 with a Telecoms & Electronic engineering degree, I've spent more than 8 years working in Technical environments as software Developer, Integrator, Quality Assurance and Support engineer.



Thanks to this strong background, I’ve now enough skills to handle and optimize delivery phases in complex software projects. Maintenance & Support activities are also under my responsibility.



And last but not least, People management is definitely one of the best self-fulfillment I could get in a career, with currently around 20 engineers to move them forward.



Mes compétences :

Développement informatique

Stratégie

Support informatique

Analyse des pratiques professionnelles

Recette fonctionnelle

Optimisation des process

Travail en équipe

Gestion de projet

Intégration

Management