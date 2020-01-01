Menu

Julien MASCORT

MASSY

En résumé

Hi Pro Network.

Starting my professional life in 2005 with a Telecoms & Electronic engineering degree, I've spent more than 8 years working in Technical environments as software Developer, Integrator, Quality Assurance and Support engineer.

Thanks to this strong background, I’ve now enough skills to handle and optimize delivery phases in complex software projects. Maintenance & Support activities are also under my responsibility.

And last but not least, People management is definitely one of the best self-fulfillment I could get in a career, with currently around 20 engineers to move them forward.

Mes compétences :
Développement informatique
Stratégie
Support informatique
Analyse des pratiques professionnelles
Recette fonctionnelle
Optimisation des process
Travail en équipe
Gestion de projet
Intégration
Management

Entreprises

  • Ericsson - ADM Manager

    MASSY 2017 - maintenant

  • Diebold Nixdorf - Software Operations Manager Retail

    Guyancourt 2016 - 2017 Delivery, Maintenance & Support teams Management (up to 20 engineers, including 3 Teams Leaders):
    - Resources assignments, in partnership with Projects managers.
    - Teams activities follow-up, KPI monitoring (quality, delay….) and remaining to do.
    - Projects priorities handling and arbitration.
    - Training and progress plans, promotions.
    - Hiring and dismissing

    Nearshore teams (Poland) monitoring in French Retail projects (up to 40 people dedicated), in partnership with local Service Delivery Manager:
    - Mode “Best shoring” France/Poland analysis, depending on projects complexities
    - Responsible of “Best practices” for teams to follow (guidelines, tools, deliveries models, reports)

    Operational responsible for the Delivery Framework to apply (PMI basis).
    Operational responsible for Maintenance & Support contracts to negotiate with customers.
    Maintenance & Support budget monitoring (revenues Vs costs)
    Involvements in RFP and RFI, with Sales & Marketing teams.
    Projects planning and P&L optimizations, in partnership with Projects Managers.
    Steering committees preparation and participation, with customers.
    Delivery, Maintenance & Support activities reporting, shared periodically with General Managers.
    Tools administrator (Tests, Issues, Support…)
    Functional & Technical consultant of our Retail SW products portfolio.

  • Wincor Nixdorf - Software Operations Manager Retail

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2016 Delivery, Maintenance & Support teams Management (up to 20 engineers, including 3 Teams Leaders):
    - Resources assignments, in partnership with Projects managers.
    - Teams activities follow-up, KPI monitoring (quality, delay….) and remaining to do.
    - Projects priorities handling and arbitration.
    - Training and progress plans, promotions.
    - Hiring and dismissing

    Nearshore teams (Poland) monitoring in French Retail projects (up to 40 people dedicated), in partnership with local Service Delivery Manager:
    - Mode “Best shoring” France/Poland analysis, depending on projects complexities
    - Responsible of “Best practices” for teams to follow (guidelines, tools, deliveries models, reports)

    Operational responsible for the Delivery Framework to apply (PMI basis).
    Operational responsible for Maintenance & Support contracts to negotiate with customers.
    Maintenance & Support budget monitoring (revenues Vs costs)
    Involvements in RFP and RFI, with Sales & Marketing teams.
    Projects planning and P&L optimizations, in partnership with Projects Managers.
    Steering committees preparation and participation, with customers.
    Delivery, Maintenance & Support activities reporting, shared periodically with General Managers.
    Tools administrator (Tests, Issues, Support…)
    Functional & Technical consultant of our Retail SW products portfolio.

  • Wincor Nixdorf - Software Support Manager Retail

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2014 - 2015

  • Wincor Nixdorf - Team Leader Support & QA Retail

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2014 - 2014

  • Wincor Nixdorf - Ingénieur Support Logiciel

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2013

  • EServGlobal - Test Leader - Experienced

    Malakoff 2005 - 2011 Test Leader - eServGlobal - Malakoff (92)
    Unité R&D de la branche Mobile Money (produit PayMobile).
    - Gestion d’équipe (1-4 testeurs selon la campagne de test).
    - Elaboration de la stratégie, de l’analyse de risques et de la cotation (jours. hommes) des campagnes de test.
    - Automatisation des tests par scripts (Shell ou Perl).
    - Compilation des sources, packaging et installation des modules.
    - Ecriture et exécution des fiches de tests.
    - Analyse de traces et proposition d’améliorations ou de correctifs.
    - Publication des livraisons et Release Notes. Support à l’équipe Projet.

Formations

