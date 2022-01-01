Jung Ae DESCAMPS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Creative director of a brand new consultancy.
A small but smart studio aimed at delivering what your brand needs in terms of trend reports,
strategic planning, brand decoding&strategy and creative direction (impulse, visual research, moodboards and color consulting).
Small enough to care, big enough to handle.
Ex-NellyRodi, expert in brand strategy, style & consumer lifestyles, and creative impulse for brand and product. Specialized in the beauty, food and lifestyle industries.
Skills of a trend hunter, a creative director and a product/communications manager.
Making benchmark rationales attractive and delivering consumer insights and new brand vision.
Keen foodie and retail aficionado.
I started my career in communication and advertising in Luxembourg and the USA.
Clients include: brands, trend agencies, design agencies, communications agencies.
Mes compétences :
Trend Forecasting
Creation
Branding
Direction artistique
Insights
Coaching
Trends watching
Creative thinking
Style consultant