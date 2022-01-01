Jung Ae DESCAMPS

Creative director of a brand new consultancy.



A small but smart studio aimed at delivering what your brand needs in terms of trend reports,

strategic planning, brand decoding&strategy and creative direction (impulse, visual research, moodboards and color consulting).



Small enough to care, big enough to handle.



Ex-NellyRodi, expert in brand strategy, style & consumer lifestyles, and creative impulse for brand and product. Specialized in the beauty, food and lifestyle industries.

Skills of a trend hunter, a creative director and a product/communications manager.

Making benchmark rationales attractive and delivering consumer insights and new brand vision.

Keen foodie and retail aficionado.



I started my career in communication and advertising in Luxembourg and the USA.



Clients include: brands, trend agencies, design agencies, communications agencies.



Mes compétences :

Trend Forecasting

Creation

Branding

Direction artistique

Insights

Coaching

Trends watching

Creative thinking

Style consultant