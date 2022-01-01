Menu

Jung Ae DESCAMPS

PARIS

Creative director of a brand new consultancy.

A small but smart studio aimed at delivering what your brand needs in terms of trend reports,
strategic planning, brand decoding&strategy and creative direction (impulse, visual research, moodboards and color consulting).

Small enough to care, big enough to handle.

Ex-NellyRodi, expert in brand strategy, style & consumer lifestyles, and creative impulse for brand and product. Specialized in the beauty, food and lifestyle industries.
Skills of a trend hunter, a creative director and a product/communications manager.
Making benchmark rationales attractive and delivering consumer insights and new brand vision.
Keen foodie and retail aficionado.

I started my career in communication and advertising in Luxembourg and the USA.

Clients include: brands, trend agencies, design agencies, communications agencies.

Mes compétences :
Trend Forecasting
Creation
Branding
Direction artistique
Insights
Coaching
Trends watching
Creative thinking
Style consultant

Entreprises

  • Ae studio - Fondatrice et Directeur de la Création

    2014 - maintenant

  • AE - Freelance consultant

    2009 - 2014

  • NellyRodi - Lifestyle Project Manager

    2007 - 2009

  • Addedvalue - Strategic Planner

    2006 - 2007

  • Maison Moderne - paperJam Business Club - PaperJam Business Magazine Product Manager

    2001 - 2003

  • Transcom WorldWide - Communications Specialist

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2001

Formations

