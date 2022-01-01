Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Karine GAULUÉ MULÉ
Karine GAULUÉ MULÉ
Villepinte
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Guerbet
- Ingenieur commercial équipement
Villepinte
2013 - maintenant
Smiths Medical
- Senior account manager
2009 - 2013
Le Libraire
- Propiétaire Gerant
2005 - 2009
Ethicon endo Surgery
- Responsable de secteur
1994 - 2005
Formations
Groupe INSEEC
Bordeaux
1991 - 1994
Option commerce international
Réseau
Alexandre CALADO
Céline DEROUINEAU-DANCOURT
Dany-Christine MARIN-BISMUTH
Gabriel LOUMIER
Laurent RICQUART
Laurine DI MARTINO
Marie ETLINGER
Renan FONTAINE
Siloret YANN
Sylvie MURAZ