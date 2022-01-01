Karine JAVELLE

-
Baxter International
- Global Supply Chain - Network Optimization
Maurepas
2013 - maintenant
As part of a new Global Supply Chain Team, become an Infrastructure and Network Optimization specialist
• Apply Network Optimization studies to key countries in EMEA (Germany, Italy, Nordics, France, Global and Regional Replenishment flows), LATAM (Brazil), US and APAC (Japan, China) to optimize DC Networks (Nb of DCs, Locations, Size, Partners), and identify service and financial inefficiencies in infrastructure and transport (Flows Optimization, Transportation and Service Level Opportunities, )
• Member of the Gambro integration team (Baxter acquisition) to present and ensure identified Infrastructure and Optimization projects are properly scoped, defined and executed
• Part of the Baxter/Bioscience separation team for Warehousing and Distribution to ensure a smooth transition as Baxter becomes two separate companies in July 2015
• Coordinate the Customer Operations transition (Warehousing, Transportation, Customer Services) as part of the divestiture of the Baxter Vaccines business (acquired by Pfizer)
• Develop Global SC Operations; standardize practices, visual management, dashboard, SOPs, Business Intelligence reports for W&D
-
Baxter International
- Supply Chain Project Development and Compliance
Maurepas
2009 - 2013
Run the overall Supply Chain project initiative in Europe, which includes 6 Sigma, Lean, Compliance and Quality Improvement, and Network Sizing Projects
• Review the Baxter's EMEA infrastructure network and flows as part of a network sizing initiative and definition of the Baxter network strategy
• Lead and coach Green Belts, Black Belts and Lean Experts and coordinate 70 on-going Supply Chain projects
• Identify opportunities with the senior management team, manages & coordinates projects for Baxter Europe, Middle East and Africa in all Supply Chain related areas (Demand, Planning & Deployment, Warehousing and Distribution, Transportation, Technical Services)
• Implement a W&D Dashboard and W&D/QA Taskforce to monitor, identify opportunities and take necessary actions to improve the customer facing warehouses performances
• Support the North-American and Asian Teams to replicate the process improvement initiative and set up in their region and ensure alignment
• Achieve $6M yearly of direct profit and cash flow savings
-
Baxter International
- ECEMEA Supply Chain Project Manager - ZURICH
Maurepas
2007 - 2009
Initiated the process improvement culture in the Eastern Europe Supply Chain community
• Supported the growth in Eastern Europe: expansion of the warehousing infrastructure in Czech Republic, development and optimization of the existing capacities in Poland and Russia, performed network analysis of Bulgaria and Romania for a potential warehouse creation
• Collaborated with the Eastern European Country Leadership Teams to establish improvement strategies, KPIs, priorities and identify potential process improvement projects
• Managed and coached Supply Chain projects
-
Baxter International
- Business Process Improvement – Cross-Functional Black Belt - ZURICH
Maurepas
2003 - 2007
As part of a new Team, participated in the creation the Business Process Improvement Initiative and the cultural change in Europe across all functions
Completed training on Six Sigma / Lean Manufacturing and change management methodologies
Participated into the first Green and Black Belt training waves, the awareness trainings and the overall cultural change
Collaborated with the Country Leadership Teams to establish improvement strategies, priorities and identify potential process improvement projects and project managers
Coached and mentored Green Belts projects in various functions
Coordinated the overall European transition with the buyer (Fenwal Inc.) after the sale of the Transfusion Therapy division (12 months full-time) for all functions including Commercial, Legal, Supply Chain, Finance, R&D, Quality, Regulatory, IT, Human Resources
-
Baxter International
- European Distribution Coordinator - ZURICH
Maurepas
2001 - 2003
Drove changes and managed initiatives in an Operational role in the European Transportation Team
Ran continuous freight cost reduction initiatives against budget targets in absolute $ and cost to sales ratio. Reached a general cost reduction of 4%/ total budget $40M+
Implemented a Budget process and a consolidated European Distribution Reporting Package to support the continuous improvement program
Implemented a Cost Allocation Module to increase the visibility on freight expenses and allow appropriate customer/country/business units analyses
Developed a central distribution database & info centre for all distribution information (carriers, pricing, flows, solutions) to improve transparency and support improvement projects - Created & maintained internal distribution web
Optimized transportation principles, policies & procedures
-
INGRAM MICRO Europe - Bern
- Senior Systems Development Analyst for Europe
1999 - 2001
Managed European-wide initiatives, which involved operating systems enhancements and/or changes to the increase the warehouses’ productivity and the quality of the end-customer orders
Managed the operating systems enhancements and/or changes: assessment, development, control, testing, documentation and communication of operating systems and procedural changes in Operations throughout Ingram European Distribution Centres
Involved in system conversions in newly acquired branches in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Liaised between the IT Programming Group and Operations, prioritization, generation and management of the Programming Activity Request (PAR) List
Supported the Day-to-day Ops Support: training and communication regarding upcoming system changes and the status of expected enhancements
-
INGRAM MICRO Deutschland GmbH - Darmstadt
- Operations Analyst
1998 - 1999
Operational experience in the German Distribution Centre, which acted as a pilot warehouse for various IT enhancements before the full implementation in the rest of Europe
Involved into the daily warehouse operations and planning of the tasks on the floor
Participated in logistics projects implementations to increase the productivity and was in charge of the daily application and development
Created the weekly and monthly activity reports