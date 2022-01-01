Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine MATHIEU
Ajouter
Karine MATHIEU
LUXEMBURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Paies
Projet RH
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
IL cosmetics
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2006 - maintenant
OTSA
- Gestionnaire Paies
2003 - 2005
Formations
IUT De Metz (Metz)
Metz
2000 - 2002
DUT GEA Ressources Humaines
Réseau
Amandine GRANDJEAN BALZAN
Christine FAUCHEUR
Daniel WELCKER
David LETELLIER
Delphine DYON
Marine CAPRON
Mathieu RATARD
Philippe KOWALSKI
Sébastien ZANELLA
Sophie RASO