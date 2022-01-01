Menu

Karine MATHIEU

LUXEMBURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Paies
Projet RH
Recrutement
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • IL cosmetics - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2006 - maintenant

  • OTSA - Gestionnaire Paies

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • IUT De Metz (Metz)

    Metz 2000 - 2002 DUT GEA Ressources Humaines

