Laetitia GAZAGNES

Skills:

- R&D project management: management of people, developpement project management, budget management

- Development of innovative projects and innovation strategy

- Development of partnerships (academic and industrial partners, start-ups, living labs...etc)

- Scientific expertises: materials and nanomaterials, chemistry, surface treatments,coatings, embedded electronics, water treatment, filtration by membranes, smart materials and textiles, biosensors, nanotechnology, biotechnology, microbiology, bacteriology, infection control, wound care, prevention of bedsores, soft tissue, drug delivery...etc



Strengths:

Creative

Strong communication skills with partners and academic collaborators

Adaptability ability

Customer needs oriented

High organization ability and leadership

Pragmatic

Team spirit



Mes compétences :

Sensing and detection

Open innovation

Innovation marketing

Marketing de l'innovation

Développement de projets innovants

Développement de partenariats

Stratégie d'innovation

Expertise scientifique multi-domaines

Patents

Management d'équipe

Gestion de projets R&D internationaux