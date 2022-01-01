Laetitia POINT

Mes compétences :
Vente
Business development
Management
Réseaux sociaux
Community management
Communication
Marketing
Lean Six Sigma
Entreprises
AeroFellow
- Head
2013 - maintenant
CGI / Airbus Group
- Marketing and Communication
2012 - 2013Marketing and Communication
Honeywell Aerospace
- Global Leader / Director Direct Sales Team EMEA, ASIA, AMERICA
TOULOUSE2009 - 2010Based in Switzerland - Rolles, Honeywell Europe HQ
Business Development, Marketing and Communication
Head of Departement - Airlines Direct Sales
$90M/years
21 people - Team leader, sales account managers and marketing analyts.
3 teams - EMEAI ( Europe, Middle East, Africa and India), APAC ( Asia Pacific) and AMERICA
Honeywell Aerospace - Prague
- Business Manager - EMEAI Airline Direct Sales
2007 - 2009Honeywell Aerospace - Air Transport & Regional
Manager du departement vente: Airline Direct Sales EMEAI - Europe, Moyen-Orient, Afrique, Inde et Amerique Latine