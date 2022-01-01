Menu

Laetitia SOUILLART

Levallois-Perret

Mes compétences :
Synthèse asymétrique
Chimie organique
Synthèse totale
Recherche scientifique

Entreprises

  • BASF - Lab Team Leader

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant

  • Max Planck Institute for Coal Research - SNF Postdoctoral Research Fellow

    2015 - 2016 in the group of Prof. Alois Fürstner.
    Total synthesis of natural products.
    funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation.

  • Novartis - Intern

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2010 Advisor: Dr. Hans-Jörg Roth
    Development of a synthesis for novel kinase inhibitors with high ligand efficiency.

  • Novartis - Intern

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2010 Advisor: Dr. Jürgen Hinrichs
    Combinatorial chemistry. Preparation of targeted libraries of 20 to 200 compounds.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2011 - 2015 Doctorat en Chimie Organique

    Advisor: Prof. Nicolai Cramer
    Asymmetric Catalysis. Strain Promoted C–C Bond Cleavages of Cyclobutanes.

    Selected Publications:
    - L. Souillart, N. Cramer, Chem.Eur.J. 2015, 21, 1863-1867.
    - L. Souillart, N. Cramer, A.C.I.E. 2014, 53, 9640-9644
    - L. Souillart, E. Parker, N. Cramer, A.C.I.E. 2014, 53, 3001-3005.
    - L. Souillart, N. Cramer, Chem. Sci. 2014, 5, 837-840.

  • Ecole Nationale Superieure De Chimie De Lille (ENSCL)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2007 - 2010 Ingénieur Chimiste

