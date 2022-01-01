Laetitia SOUILLART

Mes compétences :
Synthèse asymétrique
Chimie organique
Synthèse totale
Recherche scientifique
Entreprises
BASF
- Lab Team Leader
Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant
Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
- SNF Postdoctoral Research Fellow
2015 - 2016in the group of Prof. Alois Fürstner.
Total synthesis of natural products.
funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation.
Novartis
- Intern
RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2010Advisor: Dr. Hans-Jörg Roth
Development of a synthesis for novel kinase inhibitors with high ligand efficiency.
Novartis
- Intern
RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2010Advisor: Dr. Jürgen Hinrichs
Combinatorial chemistry. Preparation of targeted libraries of 20 to 200 compounds.
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)
Lausanne2011 - 2015Doctorat en Chimie Organique
Advisor: Prof. Nicolai Cramer
Asymmetric Catalysis. Strain Promoted C–C Bond Cleavages of Cyclobutanes.
Selected Publications:
- L. Souillart, N. Cramer, Chem.Eur.J. 2015, 21, 1863-1867.
- L. Souillart, N. Cramer, A.C.I.E. 2014, 53, 9640-9644
- L. Souillart, E. Parker, N. Cramer, A.C.I.E. 2014, 53, 3001-3005.
- L. Souillart, N. Cramer, Chem. Sci. 2014, 5, 837-840.