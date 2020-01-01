Menu

Laure DUBOIS

  • Directrice de Projets
  • Visotec Services
  • Directrice de Projets

Nantes

En résumé

Expérience en Management de Projet, Marketing-Communication et Ventes

Riche expérience personnelle et professionnelle
Excellente capacité d'adaptation grâce à plus de 10 ans passés à l'étranger (Espagne, Finlande, Mexique, Etats-Unis)

Master of International Business (MIB) - Floride USA

Anglais bilingue
Espagnol bilingue
Français langue maternelle

Mes compétences :
Anglais et espagnol
Gestion de projets
Travail de groupe
Marketing
Evénementiel/
Microsoft Windows 9x
IOS
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Office
Commerce international
Apprentissage rapide
Adaptabilité
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Netsuite
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • Visotec Services - Directrice de Projets

    Autre | Nantes 2019 - maintenant Déploiement d'identité visuelle - Enseignes signalétiques

    • Management de 6 à 12 personnes selon l’activité du département (recrutement, organisation de formations internes, entretiens individuels annuels, réorganisation équipes selon besoins projet)

    • Coordination avec les commerciaux pour les appels d’offre, négociation contrat client et fournisseurs, présentation des prototypes aux clients, réunions commerciales et points d’étape

    • Proposition et mise en place d’axes d’amélioration après analyse de rentabilité et des processus pour assurer la satisfaction client, la pérennité de l'entreprise et le bien-être des employés

    • Gestion de projets aux côtés des chargés d’affaires (étude du projet d’implantation, négociation fournisseur et lancement en fabrication, envoi et explication du devis au client, organisation de l’installation de l’enseigne avec le poseur, gestion du stock, logistique/transport, facturation, gestion des litiges)

    RESULTATS: supervision de plusieurs grands contrats allant jusqu’à 4 millions d’euros, déploiement d’identité visuelle à l'échelle nationale (déploiement industriel de 600 agences en 3 mois, déploiement au fil de l’eau de 1200 agences en 2 ans)

  • Freelance - Consultant - Project Manager

    2014 - 2018 Gestion de projet/développement des activités pour Allied Steel Buildings

    • Gestion de plus de 200 projets dans 50 pays, allant de 10 000 euros à plus de 3 millions d'euros de chiffre d'affaires

    • Représentation de l'entreprise Allied Steel Buildings et développement de son réseau de fabricants avec 3 nouvelles usines au Mexique

    • Formation de 3 nouveaux chefs de projet recrutés au sein d'Allied

    • Supervision des transports à l'international en provenance du Mexique

    • Amélioration de la qualité du produit fini par des inspections physiques des structures avant le transport en conteneurs

  • Allied Steel Buildings - Chef de Projet - Département International

    2012 - 2014 Distribution de structures en acier au niveau international

    • Gestion de plus de 100 projets dans 50 pays, allant de 10 000 euros à plus de 3 millions d'euros de chiffre d'affaires

    • Coordination entre les différents opérateurs: vendeurs internes, clients, ingénieurs, commissionnaires de transport, constructeurs

    • Veille au respect des budgets (mise à jour des flux de trésorerie pour chaque projet, entrées de données dans logiciel Netsuite) et plannings établis (création et diffusion de plannings au client et en interne, représentation des échéances dans Microsoft Project)

    • Organisation de la représentation de l'entreprise dans des expositions et missions commerciales à l'international

  • SPYRAL-PROMOSALONS - Adjointe Marketing

    2011 - 2011 Promotion et représentation de salons français et internationaux en Amérique Latine

    * Exécuter des études de marché et de la concurrence, rédiger des plans stratégiques de promotion selon budget, prévoir la demande

    * Gérer des campagnes de mailing et marketing direct, traduire des communiqués de presse, établir des bilans post-salon et enquêtes de satisfaction

    * Promouvoir les salons : Maison&Objet, Silmo, Europain, Pollutec

    * Développer des relations publiques de l'entreprise avec le 1er magazine de l'Optique du Mexique, visiter des salons pour développer le réseau de l'entreprise

  • EUROFINS - Assistante Marketing

    Nantes 2010 - 2010 Laboratoire d'Analyse - Alimentation et Pharmacie

    * Développer deux services B2B : contrôle logistique de la chaîne d'approvisionnement des produits venant d'importateurs européens et gestion de crise

    * Réaliser des études de faisabilité et préparer le lancement d'un nouveau service concernant la composition et la valeur énergétique des aliments

    * Contribuer à la stratégie marketing de l'entreprise : traductions, modifications du site Internet, réflexion/proposition de nouveaux outils de communication internes et externes

    * Collaborer avec les départements des Technologies de l'Information et Market Research pour améliorer les processus internes ;

Formations

  • Florida International University (Miami-Montpellier)

    Miami-Montpellier 2009 - 2012 Master of International Business

    Double diplôme Florida International University - Ecole de Commerce de Montpellier
    Note: 3.82/4
    Projet de fin d'études: Etude de Marché Internationale pour Caterpillar

  • Université Nantes

    La Roche Sur Yon 2006 - 2009 Langues Etrangères

    Traductions de textes économiques
    Chinois
    Grammaire Anglaise et Espagnole

  • Lycée Notre Dame Du Roc

    La Roche Sur Yon 2004 - 2006 Bac Scientifique

