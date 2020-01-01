Laure DUBOIS

Expérience en Management de Projet, Marketing-Communication et Ventes



Riche expérience personnelle et professionnelle

Excellente capacité d'adaptation grâce à plus de 10 ans passés à l'étranger (Espagne, Finlande, Mexique, Etats-Unis)



Master of International Business (MIB) - Floride USA



Anglais bilingue

Espagnol bilingue

Français langue maternelle



Mes compétences :

Anglais et espagnol

Gestion de projets

Travail de groupe

Marketing

Evénementiel/

Microsoft Windows 9x

IOS

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Office

Commerce international

Apprentissage rapide

Adaptabilité

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Netsuite

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Project