Laure DUVERT

Alstom
- Commodity Manager - Brakes (Regional trains)
2021 - 2022
Alstom Transport
- Brakes Lead buyer
2019 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- IS&T lead buyer
2015 - 2019
ALSTOM Transport
- Engineering Services lead buyer
2014 - maintenant
Engineering Services purchases for Saint-Ouen excellence center (35M€/year)
Volvo Trucks
- Operation buyer (apprenticeship)
saint priest
2013 - 2014
Management of a european supplier portfolio of over 10 million euros per year
Ensure supplier relations, prices, quality and deliveries in order to achieve Purchasing objectives
Manage risk mitigation and crisis activities
Drive activities related to a supplier switch
Identify extra cost savings and lean opportunities, feasibility and negotiate implementation with suppliers
Michelin
- Junior buyer (apprenticeship) - Direction Générale des Achats de services
FERRAND
2012 - 2013
Purchasing spend of the department, 2011: 1 billion euros
Participate in definiting the purchasing strategy for BTL / marketing (WW scope)
RFIs for digital purchases and strategic surveillance data; BTL market study; RFQ: hardware (European scope)
Optimize and follow up reporting & management tools, purchasing process and buyers’ KPI’s
ALSTOM Transport
- Indirect Sourcing Buyer (internship)
2011 - 2012
Purchasing spend of the team, 2011/2012: 35 million euros
Purchasing strategy deployment and supplier panel management
Ensure the liaison with projects, and engineering to specify needs
Drive RFQ, negotiation, supplier selection and suppliers performance
. Lead buyer on the negotiation and implementation of a Corporate agreement for press management
. Project leader on the audit and diagnostics for separation of the Purchasing/Procurement roles