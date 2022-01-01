Menu

Laure DUVERT

  • Groupe Seb France
  • Purchasing Development Coordinator

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Seb France - Purchasing Development Coordinator

    Autre | 2022 - maintenant

  • Alstom - Commodity Manager - Brakes (Regional trains)

    Autre | 2021 - 2022

  • Alstom Transport - Brakes Lead buyer

    2019 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - IS&T lead buyer

    2015 - 2019

  • ALSTOM Transport - Engineering Services lead buyer

    2014 - maintenant Engineering Services purchases for Saint-Ouen excellence center (35M€/year)

  • Volvo Trucks - Operation buyer (apprenticeship)

    saint priest 2013 - 2014 Management of a european supplier portfolio of over 10 million euros per year
     Ensure supplier relations, prices, quality and deliveries in order to achieve Purchasing objectives
     Manage risk mitigation and crisis activities
     Drive activities related to a supplier switch
     Identify extra cost savings and lean opportunities, feasibility and negotiate implementation with suppliers

  • Michelin - Junior buyer (apprenticeship) - Direction Générale des Achats de services

    FERRAND 2012 - 2013 Purchasing spend of the department, 2011: 1 billion euros
     Participate in definiting the purchasing strategy for BTL / marketing (WW scope)
     RFIs for digital purchases and strategic surveillance data; BTL market study; RFQ: hardware (European scope)
    Optimize and follow up reporting & management tools, purchasing process and buyers’ KPI’s

  • ALSTOM Transport - Indirect Sourcing Buyer (internship)

    2011 - 2012 Purchasing spend of the team, 2011/2012: 35 million euros
     Purchasing strategy deployment and supplier panel management
     Ensure the liaison with projects, and engineering to specify needs
     Drive RFQ, negotiation, supplier selection and suppliers performance
    . Lead buyer on the negotiation and implementation of a Corporate agreement for press management
    . Project leader on the audit and diagnostics for separation of the Purchasing/Procurement roles

Formations

  • IAE Grenoble

    Grenoble 2013 - 2014 DESMA (Master 2 - Degree in Strategic Management of Purchasing)

  • Universidad De Lima (Lima)

    Lima 2011 - 2011 Master 1

    International negotiation, International logístics

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2009 - 2011 Master 2

    Degree in Business & Management

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :