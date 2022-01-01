Laurie MARTIN

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Organisation
Créativité
Innovation
Planification
Entreprises
Madrange
- Responsable R&D
Limoges2018 - maintenant
Brioche Pasquier
- Chef de projet R&D
LES CERQUEUX2016 - 2018Pilotage de projets d'innovation ou d'amélioration concernant les produits, les process ou les matières premières sur un site spécialisé dans la fabrication de pâtisserie industrielle.
- Gestion de projets en innovation produit et/ou process, d'améliorations recettes ou matières premières,
- Réalisation et suivi des essais et analyse des résultats,
- Etre force de proposition : projeter des solutions industrielles, des plans d'actions,
- Démarrage de production industrielle sur ligne des produits développés jusqu'à l'obtention des objectifs fixés
Godiva
- Stagiaire R&D process
Old Saybrook2015 - 2015Working on Process engineering and R&D projects
Analysis and optimisation of cooling rates of moulding and enrobing chocolate lines and see the effect on the blooming.
Bring a better understood of cooling step of chocolate process
Testing of a new technology for analyze chocolate cristallization
Puratos
- Stagiaire R&D
2014 - 2014Help to decentralize in Puratos' subsidiaries a ready-to-use base of cheesecake
Working in the Business Unit Fillings & decors
Study the product to give recommandations for the subsidiaries production
Analysis of process parameters and formulation (egg white powder, hydrocolloides, cheese) effect on the product texture
Training of sensory analysis: texture and taste
Shelf life test: influence of type of packaging
lab and pilot tests
1st year : Acquisition of fundamental scientific competences in chemistry, mathematics, fluid mechanics, biochemistry, microbiology. It also includes Information technology, accountancy and labour law and the discovery of food science industries
2nd year : Specialised food science. Technological and biochemical aspects of the main fields. Microbiology and toxicology. Project development of an inn