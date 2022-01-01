Menu

Laurie MARTIN

Limoges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Organisation
Créativité
Innovation
Planification

Entreprises

  • Madrange - Responsable R&D

    Limoges 2018 - maintenant

  • Brioche Pasquier - Chef de projet R&D

    LES CERQUEUX 2016 - 2018 Pilotage de projets d'innovation ou d'amélioration concernant les produits, les process ou les matières premières sur un site spécialisé dans la fabrication de pâtisserie industrielle.

    - Gestion de projets en innovation produit et/ou process, d'améliorations recettes ou matières premières,
    - Réalisation et suivi des essais et analyse des résultats,
    - Etre force de proposition : projeter des solutions industrielles, des plans d'actions,
    - Démarrage de production industrielle sur ligne des produits développés jusqu'à l'obtention des objectifs fixés

  • Godiva - Stagiaire R&D process

    Old Saybrook 2015 - 2015 Working on Process engineering and R&D projects

    Analysis and optimisation of cooling rates of moulding and enrobing chocolate lines and see the effect on the blooming.

    Bring a better understood of cooling step of chocolate process
    Testing of a new technology for analyze chocolate cristallization

  • Puratos - Stagiaire R&D

    2014 - 2014 Help to decentralize in Puratos' subsidiaries a ready-to-use base of cheesecake
    Working in the Business Unit Fillings & decors
    Study the product to give recommandations for the subsidiaries production

    Analysis of process parameters and formulation (egg white powder, hydrocolloides, cheese) effect on the product texture
    Training of sensory analysis: texture and taste
    Shelf life test: influence of type of packaging
    lab and pilot tests

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie, Biologie Et Physique (ENSCBP)

    Pessac 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur Agroalimentaire

    1st year : Acquisition of fundamental scientific competences in chemistry, mathematics, fluid mechanics, biochemistry, microbiology. It also includes Information technology, accountancy and labour law and the discovery of food science industries

    2nd year : Specialised food science. Technological and biochemical aspects of the main fields. Microbiology and toxicology. Project development of an inn

  • Cycle Préparatoire Du Polytechnicum De Bordeaux CPPBx

    Talence 2010 - 2012 Classe préparatoire intégrée pour entrer à l'ENSCBP

