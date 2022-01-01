Retail
Linda HANAINA
Linda HANAINA
IGNY
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Igny
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire KCI Médical
- Assistante Responsable Cellule Marchés
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Parc De Vilgenis BTS IG
Massy
1996 - 1998
Bac professionnel comptabilité
Alexandra ANTUNES
Cécile HENRY
Isabelle BLANCHOT
Jean-François LIMBERT
Jean-Marc BISCARRAT
Loetitia ANTOINE
Muriel GOUMAND
Nathalie CROIX
Olivia GONCALVES
Thibault MÉJAN