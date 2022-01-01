Menu

Linda VALLOIS

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Accor - Chef de Projet Systèmes CRM

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • CSC - Consultant Transport Tourisme

    MONTAUBAN 2007 - 2012

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Consultant / Chef de projet

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau