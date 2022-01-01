Retail
Linda VALLOIS
Ajouter
Linda VALLOIS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Accor
- Chef de Projet Systèmes CRM
Paris
2012 - maintenant
CSC
- Consultant Transport Tourisme
MONTAUBAN
2007 - 2012
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Consultant / Chef de projet
Boulogne-Billancourt
2004 - 2007
Formations
Arizona State University (Tempe)
Tempe
2002 - 2003
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Toulouse
2001 - 2004
Réseau
Arnaud FABRE
Camille DOUMENJOU
Jean-Roger BRANDONE
Marion DELON
Mathilde MARTIN
Nathalie WILSON
Pierre KALFON
Sandra DANILOFF