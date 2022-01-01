Menu

Lingya YUAN

MUNICH

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hoffmann Eitle - Candidate/Trainee Patent Attorney

    2013 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Plasseraud (Paris) - IP intern

    2012 - 2012 As an IP legal trainee:
    Drafting patent applications (both in French and English)
    Drafting response to Office Actions and client communication
    Thesis: Research on the Bolar provision for patents on plant protection technology

  • Vossius & Partner (Munich) - IP intern

    2012 - 2012 Replied to Office Actions, training on the subject of “plausibility test”

  • Routin (Chambéry, France) - Intern

    2010 - 2011 Development of innovative drinks:
    Analyzed nutritional functionalities of different ingredients and their compatibility
    Optimized product palatability

  • Mars GmbH (Germany, Western Europe Petcare headquarter) - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Diploma Thesis: “Development of new texture applying different properties of proteins”
    Developed a new technology on gel textures resulting in higher protein-price ratio
    Designed and organized both laboratory tests and pilot plant trials
    Created a new protocol of fabrication adapted to Mars’ production conditions

  • Nanjing University (China) - Graduation thesis (Intern)

    2009 - 2009 fermentation (bio-waste recycling) and protein extraction study for industrial production

  • Model Animal Research Center (China) - Intern

    2007 - 2008 Pharmaceutical research on medicine against cancer

Formations

  • AgroParisTech (Ex INA PG)

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'Ingénieur

  • Nanjing University (Nanjing)

    Nanjing 2007 - 2009 Double Bachelor of 'Economy & Finance'

    Jiangsu, China

  • Nanjing University (Nanjing, China)

    Nanjing, China 2005 - 2009 Biotechnology & Biochemistry

    Ranking in speciality: 4th /77 total, Top 5%

