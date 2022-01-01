Lingya YUAN

-
Hoffmann Eitle
- Candidate/Trainee Patent Attorney
2013 - maintenant
-
Cabinet Plasseraud (Paris)
- IP intern
2012 - 2012
As an IP legal trainee:
Drafting patent applications (both in French and English)
Drafting response to Office Actions and client communication
Thesis: Research on the Bolar provision for patents on plant protection technology
-
Vossius & Partner (Munich)
- IP intern
2012 - 2012
Replied to Office Actions, training on the subject of “plausibility test”
-
Routin (Chambéry, France)
- Intern
2010 - 2011
Development of innovative drinks:
Analyzed nutritional functionalities of different ingredients and their compatibility
Optimized product palatability
-
Mars GmbH (Germany, Western Europe Petcare headquarter)
- Intern
2010 - 2010
Diploma Thesis: “Development of new texture applying different properties of proteins”
Developed a new technology on gel textures resulting in higher protein-price ratio
Designed and organized both laboratory tests and pilot plant trials
Created a new protocol of fabrication adapted to Mars’ production conditions
-
Nanjing University (China)
- Graduation thesis (Intern)
2009 - 2009
fermentation (bio-waste recycling) and protein extraction study for industrial production
-
Model Animal Research Center (China)
- Intern
2007 - 2008
Pharmaceutical research on medicine against cancer