Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lionel ATTY
Ajouter
Lionel ATTY
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eden Games
- Ingénieur Développement
Lyon
maintenant
Institut Géographique National
- Ingénieur chargé de recherche et d'études
2011 - maintenant
INRIA
- Doctorant
Le Chesnay
2005 - 2008
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
2001 - 2007
Informatique Mathématique Appliquée
Réseau
Anthony FLEURY
Awen LIMBOURG
Caroline GARCHETTE
Franck MAESTRE
Frank ROCHET
Frédéric TAQUET
Jennifer MILLION
Nicoulaïe VERNOUILLET
Virginie GEFFROY
Xavier LEMAITRE