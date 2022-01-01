Menu

Lionel ATTY

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Eden Games - Ingénieur Développement

    Lyon maintenant

  • Institut Géographique National - Ingénieur chargé de recherche et d'études

    2011 - maintenant

  • INRIA - Doctorant

    Le Chesnay 2005 - 2008

Formations

Réseau