Lionel BLANC
Lionel BLANC
LOS ANGELES
Entreprises
LATECOERE (INT)
- US SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER
maintenant
LATECOERE
- Chef de Programme - Portes 787
Toulouse
2008 - 2011
LATECOERE
- Chef de programme - Porte Cargo 777F
Toulouse
2007 - 2008
LATECOERE
- Customer support project manager
Toulouse
2005 - 2007
NOVODENT - INDIA
- Operation VP assistant
2004 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs
Tarbes
1999 - 2005
Lycée Pierre Paul Riquet
St Orens De Gamevill
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Cyril CANEZIN
Cyril PATRAC
Diane LAVAU
Gerard CAVERIVIERE
Guillaume ROUSSEAU
Jean-François DESCLAUX
Jean-François LEMPEREUR
Joel KONIKOWSKI
Julien COHEN-SALMON
Pascal ELOI