Menu

Lionel BLANC

LOS ANGELES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LATECOERE (INT) - US SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGER

    maintenant

  • LATECOERE - Chef de Programme - Portes 787

    Toulouse 2008 - 2011

  • LATECOERE - Chef de programme - Porte Cargo 777F

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008

  • LATECOERE - Customer support project manager

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007

  • NOVODENT - INDIA - Operation VP assistant

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau