Menu

Lionel SOLANS

  • quality responsible
  • SOTIP groupe ATG
  • quality responsible

Labège

En résumé

Quality Consultant with 9 years of experience in the automotive sector and 8 in the aerospace industry . Specialist product / process and force proposal , I plan to put my creativity at your service , my sense of initiative , innovation , and my versatility.

Mes compétences :
Responsable qualité
Conseil en management
Assurance qualité
Qualité des données
Qualité produit
Normes Qualité
Contrôle qualité
Qualité client
Gestion de la qualité
Lean supply chain
Gestion de projet
Gestion des risques industriels
Qualité fournisseurs

Entreprises

  • SOTIP groupe ATG - Quality responsible

    Direction générale | Labège (31670) 2019 - 2019 Supervision of a team of 4 people.
    Participation in the SQIP project (Supplier Quality Improvement Program), in relation with Airbus, and cascade to tier 2 suppliers
    Monitoring of IPCA + client audits, supplier audits, and qualification / requalification of special internal processes (multi-customer in the aero & space sector)
    Establishment of the obsolescence management procedure
    Implementation of control delegation for the entire suppliers panel
    Deployment of R&R studies
    Redesign of key performance indicators
    Process and management reviews
    Internal and external audits (customer / supplier)

  • P3 Voith Aerospace - Consultant

    Toulouse 2018 - 2019 In an international context, this mission is to harmonize and devellop the customer watchtower on Skywise. That means:
    - Check the integrity of the KPIs by analyzing the current results and comparing them with the source tools but also perform a sanity check of existing databases (links between datasets).
    - Optimize current KPIs by offering better ergonomics or utility for the end customer
    - Participation in the revision of the KPIs and the conduct of meetings with the various Airbus services.
    - Provide opportunities for the Digitization Manager to improve all tool activities based on lessons learned from client monitoring and synergies with other use cases.
    - Prepare and facilitate a workshop to approve new KPIs (customers of Airbus focussed) and best pratices to transverse on the Customer Watch Tower, and for all Airbus programs.
    - Organize validation and verification activities with end customers
    - Support the creation of new data analysis modules

  • Valeo - Quality Engineer - Project Launch

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Project Launch Quality – manufacturing of multifunction jack, interior lighting systems for vehicles - Automotive.

    Project Management multi-site launch (supplier validation, project monitoring, laboratory testing management, quality technical file management for the workshop):

    - Ensuring quality relationship with suppliers to transfer house productions Valeo to suppliers.

    - Tracking customer validation plans for the preparation and management of laboratory tests.

    - Laboratory trial management (prototypes, pre-series) for the transition to the series, and management inherent stocks.

    - Followed plastic injection phases.

    - Quality records Development (control plans, standard parts and default type, inter-position of packaging sheets, test instructions, ...) monitoring developments and management of databases in preparation for the series phase.

  • Etienne Lacroix - Purchasing quality engineer

    MAZERES 2017 - 2017 E.LACROIX - Mazères France (09)

    Pyrotechnic Products - Defense sector
    Managing suppliers internationally (claims, waiver requests, FAI)

    Missions:
    - Ensuring Quality relationship with the various suppliers (plastic parts, machined, electronic components, chemicals, foam products)

    - Contact privileged supplier quality: answer their questions and guide them on the quality requirements of the Group, the relevant documents, to respect the process of complaints & requests for exemptions

    - Treatment of non-conformities: NC monitor suppliers and associated action plans using the 8D approach

    - Improvement plans: help suppliers implement their improvement plans in coordination with the teams Purchase, Logistics & product referents

  • TE Connectivity - Ingénieur qualité fournisseurs

    Schaffhausen 2016 - 2016
    • Ensure the Quality relationship with various suppliers (plastic parts, machined, electronic components, chemicals): privileged interlocutor quality suppliers, answer their questions and guide them on the quality requirements of the group.
    • Participate in the evaluation of suppliers and conduct system and process audits.
    • APQP: deploy the APQP process or equivalent with some key suppliers.
    • Treatment of non-conformities: follow up of nonconformities suppliers and associated action plans using the 8D approach.
    • Improvement Plans: help suppliers implement improvement plans in coordination with the operation and sourcing teams.
    • Define controls reception: participate in the definition of controls to be carried out by the suppliers and those to perform at reception in coordination with the engineering and operations teams.

  • EQUERT International (groupe EUROGICIEL) - Quality consultant

    Labege 2014 - 2015 Concessions process monitoring for Airbus pre-FAL (Nantes, Stade, Brehme, St Eloi) for POMO (Procurement Material Operations & Parts), all programs and ATR program:

    - Analysis of the received concessions from international suppliers (rank 1) and assistance for the compliance restoration (supplier “education”)
    - Participation in deployment of a communication kit summarizing the Airbus requirements
    - Compliance and registration of concessions in SAP PAC, follow-up & monitoring + Quality advices in SAP PGI
    - Harmonization of the process for all P.O.M. departments, and in connection with the SOM (Supplier Operational Manager) and QCM (Quality Conformance Managers)
    - Deployment of indicators, monitoring, analysis and proposals for continuous process improvement

  • EQUERT International (groupe EUROGICIEL) - Quality consultant

    2012 - 2013 Preparation of the industrialization phase on quality gates process on AIRFRAME & POWERPLANT perimeters & ESI perimeter integration (Electrical System Installation); FAL & pré-FAL harmonization (Final Assembly Line).

    - Collection of documents relative to the Quality Gates process (QG reports, QG agreements, documentation and associated action plans) & archiving data on a secured server.
    - Database management, analysis, improvement, queries & automation, Drumbeat of Customer Team Leaders & Quality managers (FAL, pre-FAL & RSP).
    - Managing rights & accesses to servers and document trees (SFS & Ishare servers).
    - Program dashboards management and KPIs (indicators), analysis and reporting.
    - Process rationalization and harmonization (process preparation for ramp-up, in conjunction with QR & K3), suggestions for improvements and development of new relevant KPIs (with QK9 and K3), to refine the analysis of the quality gates process and allowing continuous improvement.

  • MECAMESURES Technologies - Quality responsible

    2012 - 2012 Adapt quality system to the new EN9100:2009 standard requirements: Involve the overall company management in quality approach, by training them on the new requirements.

    - Review of existing quality documentation, in accordance with the new EN9100:2009 requirements
    - Deployment of two new procedures: Project management & Risk management, and application, in accordance with the method, control, production services, and business responsibles.
    - FAI management processes implementation according to the EN9102 standard, for aerospace customers
    - Participation in “in situ” "Kick-off" meetings (Customer: ASTRIUM)
    - Participation in the Aérolean'k project with an external consultant commissioned by THALES (deployment of the “5S” method on assembly sector, best practice determination and display of lessons learnt, ...)

  • TECHNI PRODUCTION - Quality responsible

    2009 - 2012 Job creating, no quality system in place. Application of the EN9100:2003 standard
    Management Review: Preparation, conduct, and setting goals by process indicators, formalization & follow-up.
    - Deployment of the quality pyramid (Quality Manual, processes, procedures, records, work instructions) on computer network with an ERP software (Microsoft Axapta)
    - Formalization of the "article preparation" procedure to allow the planning and production orders & follow-up.
    - Definition of the F.A.I. submission process (EN9102) & DPC1, implementation, and management
    - Skills management on special processes (fitting rings with liquid nitrogen, PR, vibroetching).
    - Customer process audit follow-up.

  • I.C.C. - Assistant to the quality responsible

    2000 - 2008 "Nascent" firm in 2000, in the process of obtaining the ISO9001, TS16949 certification. New activities through the creation of a subsidiary in Romania (Suceava) in 2004. Adapt to the customers requirements

    - Responsible for the Customer/Suppliers Industrialization and Validation process
    - IMDS Responsible & REACH Project Manager
    - Participation in projects management and products industrialization phases (automotive industry) in the fields of cardboard packaging, composites kits, foam traditional cutting , cotton, wood, plastic and tissues, thermo-compression cladding.
    - Develop and drive quality processes
    - Ensure compliance of the products during the industrialization phase (prototype, pre-production & serial phases).

Formations

  • C.P.S. - Organisme Indépendant

    Halluin 2004 - 2004 Auditeur qualité ISO TS 16949

    Formation interne par un organisme indépendant

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Roubaix 1998 - 1999 D.U.T.S. Qualité totale

    Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie Spécialisée

    Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie Spécialisée en qualité totale

  • Lycée Frederic Ozanam (Lille)

    Lille 1995 - 1998 B.T.S. Productique, option Génie Mécanique

    Major de promo - 8ème académique

  • Lycée Jean Dupuy (Tarbes)

    Tarbes 1993 - 1995 Baccalauréat S.T.I.(Sciences des Techniques Industrielles) Génie mécanique

Réseau