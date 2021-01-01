Lionel SOLANS

-
SOTIP groupe ATG
- Quality responsible
Direction générale | Labège (31670)
2019 - 2019
Supervision of a team of 4 people.
Participation in the SQIP project (Supplier Quality Improvement Program), in relation with Airbus, and cascade to tier 2 suppliers
Monitoring of IPCA + client audits, supplier audits, and qualification / requalification of special internal processes (multi-customer in the aero & space sector)
Establishment of the obsolescence management procedure
Implementation of control delegation for the entire suppliers panel
Deployment of R&R studies
Redesign of key performance indicators
Process and management reviews
Internal and external audits (customer / supplier)
-
P3 Voith Aerospace
- Consultant
Toulouse
2018 - 2019
In an international context, this mission is to harmonize and devellop the customer watchtower on Skywise. That means:
- Check the integrity of the KPIs by analyzing the current results and comparing them with the source tools but also perform a sanity check of existing databases (links between datasets).
- Optimize current KPIs by offering better ergonomics or utility for the end customer
- Participation in the revision of the KPIs and the conduct of meetings with the various Airbus services.
- Provide opportunities for the Digitization Manager to improve all tool activities based on lessons learned from client monitoring and synergies with other use cases.
- Prepare and facilitate a workshop to approve new KPIs (customers of Airbus focussed) and best pratices to transverse on the Customer Watch Tower, and for all Airbus programs.
- Organize validation and verification activities with end customers
- Support the creation of new data analysis modules
-
Valeo
- Quality Engineer - Project Launch
Paris
2017 - 2018
Project Launch Quality – manufacturing of multifunction jack, interior lighting systems for vehicles - Automotive.
Project Management multi-site launch (supplier validation, project monitoring, laboratory testing management, quality technical file management for the workshop):
- Ensuring quality relationship with suppliers to transfer house productions Valeo to suppliers.
- Tracking customer validation plans for the preparation and management of laboratory tests.
- Laboratory trial management (prototypes, pre-series) for the transition to the series, and management inherent stocks.
- Followed plastic injection phases.
- Quality records Development (control plans, standard parts and default type, inter-position of packaging sheets, test instructions, ...) monitoring developments and management of databases in preparation for the series phase.
-
Etienne Lacroix
- Purchasing quality engineer
MAZERES
2017 - 2017
E.LACROIX - Mazères France (09)
Pyrotechnic Products - Defense sector
Managing suppliers internationally (claims, waiver requests, FAI)
Missions:
- Ensuring Quality relationship with the various suppliers (plastic parts, machined, electronic components, chemicals, foam products)
- Contact privileged supplier quality: answer their questions and guide them on the quality requirements of the Group, the relevant documents, to respect the process of complaints & requests for exemptions
- Treatment of non-conformities: NC monitor suppliers and associated action plans using the 8D approach
- Improvement plans: help suppliers implement their improvement plans in coordination with the teams Purchase, Logistics & product referents
-
TE Connectivity
- Ingénieur qualité fournisseurs
Schaffhausen
2016 - 2016
• Ensure the Quality relationship with various suppliers (plastic parts, machined, electronic components, chemicals): privileged interlocutor quality suppliers, answer their questions and guide them on the quality requirements of the group.
• Participate in the evaluation of suppliers and conduct system and process audits.
• APQP: deploy the APQP process or equivalent with some key suppliers.
• Treatment of non-conformities: follow up of nonconformities suppliers and associated action plans using the 8D approach.
• Improvement Plans: help suppliers implement improvement plans in coordination with the operation and sourcing teams.
• Define controls reception: participate in the definition of controls to be carried out by the suppliers and those to perform at reception in coordination with the engineering and operations teams.
-
EQUERT International (groupe EUROGICIEL)
- Quality consultant
Labege
2014 - 2015
Concessions process monitoring for Airbus pre-FAL (Nantes, Stade, Brehme, St Eloi) for POMO (Procurement Material Operations & Parts), all programs and ATR program:
- Analysis of the received concessions from international suppliers (rank 1) and assistance for the compliance restoration (supplier “education”)
- Participation in deployment of a communication kit summarizing the Airbus requirements
- Compliance and registration of concessions in SAP PAC, follow-up & monitoring + Quality advices in SAP PGI
- Harmonization of the process for all P.O.M. departments, and in connection with the SOM (Supplier Operational Manager) and QCM (Quality Conformance Managers)
- Deployment of indicators, monitoring, analysis and proposals for continuous process improvement
-
EQUERT International (groupe EUROGICIEL)
- Quality consultant
2012 - 2013
Preparation of the industrialization phase on quality gates process on AIRFRAME & POWERPLANT perimeters & ESI perimeter integration (Electrical System Installation); FAL & pré-FAL harmonization (Final Assembly Line).
- Collection of documents relative to the Quality Gates process (QG reports, QG agreements, documentation and associated action plans) & archiving data on a secured server.
- Database management, analysis, improvement, queries & automation, Drumbeat of Customer Team Leaders & Quality managers (FAL, pre-FAL & RSP).
- Managing rights & accesses to servers and document trees (SFS & Ishare servers).
- Program dashboards management and KPIs (indicators), analysis and reporting.
- Process rationalization and harmonization (process preparation for ramp-up, in conjunction with QR & K3), suggestions for improvements and development of new relevant KPIs (with QK9 and K3), to refine the analysis of the quality gates process and allowing continuous improvement.
-
MECAMESURES Technologies
- Quality responsible
2012 - 2012
Adapt quality system to the new EN9100:2009 standard requirements: Involve the overall company management in quality approach, by training them on the new requirements.
- Review of existing quality documentation, in accordance with the new EN9100:2009 requirements
- Deployment of two new procedures: Project management & Risk management, and application, in accordance with the method, control, production services, and business responsibles.
- FAI management processes implementation according to the EN9102 standard, for aerospace customers
- Participation in “in situ” "Kick-off" meetings (Customer: ASTRIUM)
- Participation in the Aérolean'k project with an external consultant commissioned by THALES (deployment of the “5S” method on assembly sector, best practice determination and display of lessons learnt, ...)
-
TECHNI PRODUCTION
- Quality responsible
2009 - 2012
Job creating, no quality system in place. Application of the EN9100:2003 standard
Management Review: Preparation, conduct, and setting goals by process indicators, formalization & follow-up.
- Deployment of the quality pyramid (Quality Manual, processes, procedures, records, work instructions) on computer network with an ERP software (Microsoft Axapta)
- Formalization of the "article preparation" procedure to allow the planning and production orders & follow-up.
- Definition of the F.A.I. submission process (EN9102) & DPC1, implementation, and management
- Skills management on special processes (fitting rings with liquid nitrogen, PR, vibroetching).
- Customer process audit follow-up.
-
I.C.C.
- Assistant to the quality responsible
2000 - 2008
"Nascent" firm in 2000, in the process of obtaining the ISO9001, TS16949 certification. New activities through the creation of a subsidiary in Romania (Suceava) in 2004. Adapt to the customers requirements
- Responsible for the Customer/Suppliers Industrialization and Validation process
- IMDS Responsible & REACH Project Manager
- Participation in projects management and products industrialization phases (automotive industry) in the fields of cardboard packaging, composites kits, foam traditional cutting , cotton, wood, plastic and tissues, thermo-compression cladding.
- Develop and drive quality processes
- Ensure compliance of the products during the industrialization phase (prototype, pre-production & serial phases).