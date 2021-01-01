Lionel SOLANS

Quality Consultant with 9 years of experience in the automotive sector and 8 in the aerospace industry . Specialist product / process and force proposal , I plan to put my creativity at your service , my sense of initiative , innovation , and my versatility.



Mes compétences :

Responsable qualité

Conseil en management

Assurance qualité

Qualité des données

Qualité produit

Normes Qualité

Contrôle qualité

Qualité client

Gestion de la qualité

Lean supply chain

Gestion de projet

Gestion des risques industriels

Qualité fournisseurs