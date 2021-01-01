Retail
Luc BAUDOIN
Luc BAUDOIN
Bordeaux
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Keolis
- Conducteur receveur bus et tramway
Bordeaux (33000)
2019 - maintenant
Transports De Savoie
- Responsable d'agence
Lormont (33310)
2017 - 2019
Transports De Savoie
- Responsable logistique
Lormont (33310)
2016 - 2016
Lahaye Global Logistics
- Directeur d'exploitation transport et logistique à Bordeaux
Carbon-Blanc (33560)
2015 - 2016
Transports Boueix
- Responsable d'exploitation ( Le Haillan 33)
Le Haillan (33185)
2013 - 2015
Délice et Création Groupe Pomona
- Responsable logistique ( Bruges 33)
Bruges (33520)
2012 - 2013
SCT TOUTELECTRIC
- Responsable plateforme logistique ( Le Haillan 33)
Le Haillan (33185)
2011 - 2011
Verceral
- Responsable logistique ( Bordeaux 33)
Bordeaux (33000)
1994 - 2011
Transports Grimaud
- Responsable d'agence (Nice (06), Nangis (77), Nancy (54), Bordeaux (33))
Blanquefort (33290)
1989 - 1994
Formations
Chambre De Commerce Et Industrie De Paris CFT ANDRESY
Andresy
1986 - 1989
Bac Professionnel Exploitation transport
CAP conducteur routier puis Bac Professionnel en alternance chez les Transports GRIMAUD
