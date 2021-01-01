Menu

Luc BAUDOIN

Bordeaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Keolis - Conducteur receveur bus et tramway

    Bordeaux (33000) 2019 - maintenant

  • Transports De Savoie - Responsable d'agence

    Lormont (33310) 2017 - 2019

  • Transports De Savoie - Responsable logistique

    Lormont (33310) 2016 - 2016

  • Lahaye Global Logistics - Directeur d'exploitation transport et logistique à Bordeaux

    Carbon-Blanc (33560) 2015 - 2016

  • Transports Boueix - Responsable d'exploitation ( Le Haillan 33)

    Le Haillan (33185) 2013 - 2015

  • Délice et Création Groupe Pomona - Responsable logistique ( Bruges 33)

    Bruges (33520) 2012 - 2013

  • SCT TOUTELECTRIC - Responsable plateforme logistique ( Le Haillan 33)

    Le Haillan (33185) 2011 - 2011

  • Verceral - Responsable logistique ( Bordeaux 33)

    Bordeaux (33000) 1994 - 2011

  • Transports Grimaud - Responsable d'agence (Nice (06), Nangis (77), Nancy (54), Bordeaux (33))

    Blanquefort (33290) 1989 - 1994

Formations

Réseau