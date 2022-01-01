Menu

Ludovic STEINER

VINCENNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hilton Roissy

    maintenant

  • Hilton Arc de Triomphe - Bar manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Hôtel Magic Circus - Assistant responsable points de ventes restauration

    2011 - 2012

  • Hyatt Regency Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport - Assitant Responsable Restaurant

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • LPO LYCEE DES METIERS GUILLAUME TIREL (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2007 Hôtellerie Restauration

    Hôtellerie restauration

Réseau