Ludovic STEINER
Ludovic STEINER
VINCENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hilton Roissy
maintenant
Hilton Arc de Triomphe
- Bar manager
2012 - maintenant
Hôtel Magic Circus
- Assistant responsable points de ventes restauration
2011 - 2012
Hyatt Regency Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport
- Assitant Responsable Restaurant
2011 - 2011
Formations
LPO LYCEE DES METIERS GUILLAUME TIREL (Paris)
Paris
2003 - 2007
Hôtellerie Restauration
Hôtellerie restauration
Réseau
Alexandrine SAMSON
Beatriz DE SUCHETA
Frederic GUILBEAU
Isabelle RAMEL
Julien COURTIGNE
Karole WITTMANN
Livia LEVÈQUE CASALI
Margaux BELPALME
Marta CREUS
Valerie NYUL