Ludovic VALEUR
Ludovic VALEUR
Saint Apollinaire
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP, AS400, Office
Nacelle 3b
Management opérationnel
Entreprises
APRR
- Adjoint Chef de District Champagne
Saint Apollinaire
2017 - maintenant
Groupe ESC Troyes
- Responsable Maintenance, Sécurité et Services Généraux
TROYES
2016 - 2017
Siniat ( Lafarge Plâtres)
- Responsable Maintenance/ Travaux Neufs
Avignon
1999 - 2016
Technoplast
- Contremaître de Fabrication
1998 - 1998
D 3 E
- Technico-commercial Sédentaire
1997 - 1997
Lafarge plâtres (SINIAT)
- Technicien Méthodes
1994 - 1996
Formations
Gamestream
La Chapelle Saint Luc
2011 - 2011
Formateur travaux en hauteur N1 N2
Lycée Les Lombards
Troyes
1994 - 1996
BTS Maintenance Industrielle
Major de promo
Lycée Saint Joseph
Troyes
1990 - 1992
BTS CIRA
