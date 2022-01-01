Luis Felipe DE OLIVEIRA

Highly versatile, native of a multicultural environments with a multi-disciplinary background,



I strongly believe in the potential of information technology as a key to the evolution.



I am provided with peripheral vision where I can propose innovation as a visionary maintaining a Cartesian analysis capacity.



With a solid experience driving digital transformation, updating the business model to a technological strategy as a market differential.



Mes compétences :

quotation system development

products analysis

master development

market development

Website Design

Team Management

Supply Chain

Strategic and technical development and implementa

Staff management

Staff Development and Training

Responsible for the security

Responsible for the printing industry implantation

Recurrent analysis

ROI analysis

Online customer relationship management

Online business Management

International Development

Industrial Electronics

Import/Export

Enterprise Resource Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Administrative management