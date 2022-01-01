Luis Felipe DE OLIVEIRA

Highly versatile, native of a multicultural environments with a multi-disciplinary background,
I strongly believe in the potential of information technology as a key to the evolution.
I am provided with peripheral vision where I can propose innovation as a visionary maintaining a Cartesian analysis capacity.
With a solid experience driving digital transformation, updating the business model to a technological strategy as a market differential.
Mes compétences :
quotation system development
products analysis
master development
market development
Website Design
Team Management
Supply Chain
Strategic and technical development and implementa
Staff management
Staff Development and Training
Responsible for the security
Responsible for the printing industry implantation
Recurrent analysis
ROI analysis
Online customer relationship management
Online business Management
International Development
Industrial Electronics
Import/Export
Enterprise Resource Planning
Customer Relationship Management
Administrative management