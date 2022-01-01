Menu

Luis Felipe DE OLIVEIRA

NICE

En résumé

Highly versatile, native of a multicultural environments with a multi-disciplinary background,

I strongly believe in the potential of information technology as a key to the evolution.

I am provided with peripheral vision where I can propose innovation as a visionary maintaining a Cartesian analysis capacity.

With a solid experience driving digital transformation, updating the business model to a technological strategy as a market differential.

Mes compétences :
quotation system development
products analysis
master development
market development
Website Design
Team Management
Supply Chain
Strategic and technical development and implementa
Staff management
Staff Development and Training
Responsible for the security
Responsible for the printing industry implantation
Recurrent analysis
ROI analysis
Online customer relationship management
Online business Management
International Development
Industrial Electronics
Import/Export
Enterprise Resource Planning
Customer Relationship Management
Administrative management

Entreprises

  • Oleasy SAS - Co-founder

    2009 - 2012 to the product search engine on-line linking directly the small business.
    Responsible for starting up: Business model and Business plan definitions, functional, graphic, legal, financial, and commercial activities.

  • IUP - Etudiant

    2009 - 2010

  • CRV - Functional and technological director

    2007 - maintenant , Reporting to the CEO as functional and technological director, bringing to work together teams and managers from different areas to ensure successful implementation of the projects, leading the transversal analysis for new projects.
    Main activities
    * Responsible for the digital transformation. ;
    * Recurrent analysis, proposal and implementation of innovation. ;
    * Technological and market intelligence. ;
    * Suppliers and service providers monitoring and control. ;
    * Global mentoring and master development for the on-line call center system and full integration between VOIP, CRM, ERP, driving the growth of the company. ;
    * Handling cases and follow the opportunities in the business model, developing the portal with more then five hundred fully integrated modules, including:
    Purchasing, inventory, sales, payments, customer and partners risk rating, supply chain, sales, billing, managing employees, presence control, schedule, sales targets, commissions and incentive. Creation, monitoring and management of subsidiaries .
    Monitoring of advertisements with about six hundred channels and programs about thirty thousand radio and television commercials done.
    BI to ROI analysis in real time, website and e-commerce, fully integrated.

    * 2012 Castello di Tagliolo Wine Resort and Artisitica Editrice (Italy)
    Business development consultant, developing Brazilian market: market intelligence, follow export / import, product mix, pricing, market development, prospecting clients, web design, social networks and website management.

  • Prefecture des Alpes Maritimes - Stage

    2006 - 2007 IT security Project in collaboration with the RSSI (Responsible for the security of information systems) of the prefecture and Ministry of Interior.

  • Stilscreen - Project Manager

    2003 - 2005 Responsible for the printing industry implantation: analysis and siting a full installation of the plant and offices and hiring staff, quotation system development.

  • MERINO Litho - Graphic Designer

    2000 - 2000 Creating graphic design office: choosing installation and equipement purchasing, tasks definition and staff training.

  • Rizzoli Institute for Graphic Arts - Teacher

    2000 - 2002 After obtaining a degree in Graphic Project at the Institute RIZZOLI hired as titular teacher for desktop publishing and graphic designer softwares.

Formations

  • University Of Nice

    Nice 2009 - 2010 IUP

    Master Pro - Corporate Strategy and International Development .

  • Catholic University Of Milan (Milan)

    Milan 2001 - 2002

  • Rizzoli Institute For Graphic Arts Education (Milan)

    Milan 1997 - 2000

  • University Of Caxias Do Sul (Caxias Do Sul)

    Caxias Do Sul 1996 - 1997

  • Federal University Of Rio Grande (Porto Alegre)

    Porto Alegre 1993 - 1994

