Luu Hong Thu GONNET DO

LONDON

Over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing in multinational corporations, including 6 years in digital.

Strong project management experience managing stakeholders and leading teams cross company. A deep E-marketing/business expertise (online channels, UX, costumer journey, data analysis, roadmap Steering, IT…).
True passion for results, deep interest in growing people, ability to adapt quickly and strong communication skills. Consistently recognized for a strong leadership and a real professional commitment. MBA in Marketing and Commerce on Internet (Paris) and Advanced Level Certificate on Digital Marketing (Squared online).

Télécommunication
Nouvelles Technologies
Internet

  • Nuxe UK - Senior Digital Marketing Manager (Maternity Cover)

    2015 - 2015 •Digital strategy:
    o Defined Digital Marketing strategy to maximise sales and brand awareness
    o Managed and optimised budgets
    o Negotiated contracts and operations
    •Key account management:
    o Managed large Digital retailers and developed Marketing and Business plan through strong relationships: +30% on sales YTD
    o Drove sales and awareness with partners through marketing operation and communication: promotion, boxes, twitter chat, newsletters, and competitions.
    •E-Commerce:
    o Defined & implemented online marketing plan : +32% on sales YTD
    o Developed and optimised acquisition and CRM Strategy with a mobile focus : content creation, Newsletters, UX...
    o Worked collaboratively with global and local Marketing and PR teams to build brand awareness in the UK
    o Managed online marketing channels : PPC, SEO, affiliates, Social Media and email
    o In-depth analysis of sales, online marketing channels and customer behaviour
    o Managed web agencies, customer service and operational executive

  • Bouygues Telecom - Digital Marketing Manager

    Meudon 2012 - 2013 •Digital marketing strategy:
    o Defined broadband business budget and website objectives.
    o Set up the design, implemented and monitored the internet access provider web site with a consumer centric view : sales increase of 100% the first year.
    o Developed and improved the website using technical and ergonomic improvements, A/B testing, multivariate testing… Website quality score increased from 60% to 90%.

    •People leadership:
    o Coordinated Digital channels: SEO, SEA, retargeting, affiliation and social media.
    o Facilitate internal communication in a large matrix organization between channels (call center, stores) and teams (marketing, finance, technical service).
    o Managed 2 project managers, online agencies from briefing to execution and SII partners.

    •Web analysis:
    o Analysed data to develop customer online experience.
    o Set up performance reporting to highlight trends in order to optimize the website and make inputs and recommendations to marketing and product teams.

  • Bouygues Telecom - Responsable planification et animation commerciale web

    Meudon 2009 - 2012
    •E-business:
    o Defined business plans: +125% on mobile website subscriptions.
    o Implement and develop strategy and processes within the Internet teams and channels to drive highly targeted traffic and reach sales objectives.
    o Managed a marketing budget of 800k€.

    •Web marketing:
    o Created and managed digital marketing campaigns, delivering promotional and informative online content.
    o Monitored from brief to execution web agencies for creative communication.

    •Multi-channel project:
    o Defined multi-channel business strategy between internet and a channel of 650 stores.
    o Built processes and implemented the promotional unique code usable in store and online.

  • Bouygues Telecom - Chef de projet Category Management

    Meudon 2007 - 2009 •Project management:
    o Drove the planning process, develop high level, mid-level and detailed plans for each work stream.
    o Managed third parties: studies institute for consumers market, Design Company and consultants.

    •Negotiation and sale:
    o Launched a Category Management approach with our two main clients Carrefour and Carphone Warehouse France.
    o Sold, analyzed and monitored a new concept store for Carphone Warehouse France.

  • Bouygues Telecom - Trade Marketing Project Leader

    Meudon 2006 - 2007 • Built and drove the national marketing/business plan and budget for 4 retailers with the key account (B2B).

  • Bouygues Telecom - Area Manager

    Meudon 2003 - 2006 • Drove a portfolio of 32 retailers and brought the market share on the geographical sector from 8% to 14%.

  • Procter et Gamble - Area Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2001 - 2003 • Drove a portfolio of 60 hypermarkets and got 3 best increases on the main objectives of the company.

  • Auchan - Head of Department

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1998 - 2003 • Managed from 6 to 20 employees and drove the department budget and sales.

