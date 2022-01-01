Luu Hong Thu GONNET DO

Over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing in multinational corporations, including 6 years in digital.



Strong project management experience managing stakeholders and leading teams cross company. A deep E-marketing/business expertise (online channels, UX, costumer journey, data analysis, roadmap Steering, IT…).

True passion for results, deep interest in growing people, ability to adapt quickly and strong communication skills. Consistently recognized for a strong leadership and a real professional commitment. MBA in Marketing and Commerce on Internet (Paris) and Advanced Level Certificate on Digital Marketing (Squared online).



Mes compétences :

Télécommunication

Nouvelles Technologies

Internet