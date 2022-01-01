Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Majid HENINE
Ajouter
Majid HENINE
CHELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Independant
- Business Analyst Senior ERP
2017 - maintenant
Formations
INTEC
Paris
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Abdelaziz ESSALIH
Adel BENTOUMI
Anne-Laure DELAUNAY
Innoven FRANCE
Laurie COHEN
Liz CRANE
Michael FOUQUET
Nathalie ALFONSO
Wanda MARIN