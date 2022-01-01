Menu

Marc HASSENFRATZ

PARIS

En résumé

Strategic Account Executive - Public Sector
Strong skills in business analytics, software & solution selling.

7 years’ experience in Public Sector
15 years’ experience in Telecom Industry
Accounts and sales team management in services and software domains

I held positions and responsibilities in value and solution selling, in strategic accounts and industry development, with national and international sales team management

Specialties:
1) Public & Telecommunication sectors
2) Value selling
3) Business Analytics

Entreprises

  • SAS Institute - Strategic Account Executive

    2008 - maintenant Public sector (previously Telecoms)

  • Capgemini Telecom & Media - Sales Team Manager Orange Global Business Unit

    Paris 1998 - 2007 Sales Team Manager Orange Global Business Unit
    previously Orange Account Manager / France & International

  • Siemens Nixdorf - Account Manager

    1989 - 1998 Financial Market / Government Market

  • PHILIPS TRT-TI - Account Manager

    1985 - 1989 Financial Market.

Formations

