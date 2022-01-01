Marc HASSENFRATZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Strategic Account Executive - Public Sector
Strong skills in business analytics, software & solution selling.
7 years’ experience in Public Sector
15 years’ experience in Telecom Industry
Accounts and sales team management in services and software domains
I held positions and responsibilities in value and solution selling, in strategic accounts and industry development, with national and international sales team management
Specialties:
1) Public & Telecommunication sectors
2) Value selling
3) Business Analytics