Marc HUVELIN

En résumé

Working for more than 4 years in one of the leading Customer Science companies, I learned how to use customer data to make better data-driven business decisions. I love to learn and am always looking for the right value-driving solution.

On the technical prospective, I have a particular interest for efficiency, and for the integration and use of new kinds of data to make even better decisions. I believe those two points to be very strategic for any company willing to offer to its customers a Personalized experience across several channels.

Mes compétences :
Imagination
Initiative
Pragmatisme

Entreprises

  • Dunnhumby - Analyst Lead for a new client

    2014 - maintenant Being involved in a Discovery phase with a potential new client, I am responsible of delivering all the analysis agreed on first contract, and automate the solutions that might need to be scaled with this client, or deployed with other clients.
    I am also involved in strategic discussions to identify growth opportunities within client's business and build a relevant and valuable work-plan proposition for a longer term partnership

  • Dunnhumby - Business Development Analyst

    2013 - 2013 Being involved in the Business Development Team, I reviewed, improved, automated some methodologies and implemented them in the standard analysis kit for new clients. I contributed to the creation of "light" versions of dunnhumby standard tools, meant to be used with new clients on early stages.
    Besides, I participated as solution expert to the creation of bids for potential new clients and to discussions around business plan improvements.

  • Dunnhumby - Insight Analyst

    2010 - 2013 Delivering work for Casino / Monoprix business across Manufacturer Practice, Comms & Media and Retail teams, my role evolved from producing bespoke analysis to developing and deploying new methodologies, and improving, optimizing and automating existing ones.
    Because of my technical skills and my ability to define optimized processes, I am considered as an expert for several methodologies used across dunnhumby markets.
    I have been the Innovation Champion for dunnhumby France from 2012 to mid-2013, organizing hack days and helping in the deployment of main outputs.

Formations

  • ENSAI

    Bruz 2007 - 2010 Marketing quantitatif et gestion de la relation client

    Membre du BDE, président BDS, président WEI, membre du Club Investissement et de la Junior Entreprise

