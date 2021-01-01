Menu

Marc LOZACHMEUR

AIX LES BAINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Grid - GIS Commercial Director APAC

    2011 - maintenant Direction of Asia Pacific Sales team for High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgears

  • ALSTOM Transmission and Distribution - Area Sales Manager

    2009 - 2011 Sales of Services (parts, trainnig, maintenance contracts,...) to users of High Voltage Insulated Switchgears in dedicated area (North America, Near & Middle East, Africa,UK, India)

  • AREVA Transmission and Distribution - Service Near and Middle East Director

    Toulouse 2006 - 2008 In AREVA T&D - Dubai (U.A.E.) for all Service activities in Near and Middle East, covering 80 persons in 13 countries,

  • ALSTOM Transmission and Distribution - Service Area Manager

    2002 - 2006 Sales of Services (parts, trainnig, maintenance contracts,...) to users of High Voltage Insulated Switchgears in dedicated area (North America, Near & Middle East, Africa,UK, India)

  • GEC ALSTHOM Transmission and Distribution - South China Commercial Manager

    1998 - 2002 Promotion and Sales of all GEC ALSTHOM T&D product range in 5 provinces of South China. Based in China (Guangzhou)

  • GEC ALSTHOM Transmission and Distribution - Commercial engineer

    1994 - 1998

  • JEUMONT SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES - Tendering and Project Manager

    1989 - 1993 Tendering and Project Manager for Variable Speed Drive Systems

Formations

Réseau