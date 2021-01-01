Marc LOZACHMEUR

-
ALSTOM Grid
- GIS Commercial Director APAC
2011 - maintenant
Direction of Asia Pacific Sales team for High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgears
-
ALSTOM Transmission and Distribution
- Area Sales Manager
2009 - 2011
Sales of Services (parts, trainnig, maintenance contracts,...) to users of High Voltage Insulated Switchgears in dedicated area (North America, Near & Middle East, Africa,UK, India)
-
AREVA Transmission and Distribution
- Service Near and Middle East Director
Toulouse
2006 - 2008
In AREVA T&D - Dubai (U.A.E.) for all Service activities in Near and Middle East, covering 80 persons in 13 countries,
-
ALSTOM Transmission and Distribution
- Service Area Manager
2002 - 2006
Sales of Services (parts, trainnig, maintenance contracts,...) to users of High Voltage Insulated Switchgears in dedicated area (North America, Near & Middle East, Africa,UK, India)
-
GEC ALSTHOM Transmission and Distribution
- South China Commercial Manager
1998 - 2002
Promotion and Sales of all GEC ALSTHOM T&D product range in 5 provinces of South China. Based in China (Guangzhou)
-
GEC ALSTHOM Transmission and Distribution
- Commercial engineer
1994 - 1998
-
JEUMONT SCHNEIDER INDUSTRIES
- Tendering and Project Manager
1989 - 1993
Tendering and Project Manager for Variable Speed Drive Systems